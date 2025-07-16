GEN OBMatrix Pro

OBMatrix Pro is a professional indicator that combines market structure detection (Break of Structure/BOS and Change of Character/CHoCH) with automated Order Block (OB) identification.

Built for traders using Smart Money Concepts (SMC), this tool helps visualize institutional price zones and structural shifts directly on your chart.

🔍 Key Features:

  • ✅ Automatically detects BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character)

  • ✅ Marks swing points: HH, LL, HL, LH

  • ✅ Plots Bullish and Bearish Order Blocks with real-time mitigation detection

  • ✅ Supports mitigation logic using Wick or Close

  • ✅ Filters OBs using Volume Pivot confirmation for added strength

  • ✅ Optional 0.5 Retracement Line shown after structural breaks

  • ✅ Fully customizable: label styles, colors, number of OBs shown

  • ✅ Lightweight and optimized code for high performance

⚙️ Recommended Usage:

  • Works on all timeframes

  • Suitable for trending pairs with clear structural flow (e.g. H1, H4, Daily)

🛠️ Main Input Settings:

  • Market structure parameters (swing size, BOS confirmation type)

  • Order Block logic (volume pivot length, minimum OB size)

  • Display options (info labels, max OBs to display)

  • Bullish/Bearish OB color customization

❗ Notes:

  • This is a manual analysis tool, not an auto-trading system.

  • It does not place or manage trades.

  • All drawings are created automatically to support your price action analysis.


