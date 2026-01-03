Orca USDJPY is a trend-following EA (Expert Advisor) specifically tuned for the USDJPY pair.

It detects trend direction and slight stagnations in price movement, taking positions to target breakouts in the direction of the trend.

By avoiding tricky price movements in ranges and aiming for breakouts, it achieves tight stop losses.

While it excels in markets where trends develop easily, its performance may stagnate if irregular price movements persist.

This EA operates on the 1-hour (H1) timeframe.

By default, it supports brokers using Winter Time GMT+2 (Summer Time GMT+3).

Note: Backtesting results do not necessarily guarantee future performance.

■Parameter Descriptions

■Choose Strategy --- Sets the trade direction. You can set it to Buy Only, Sell Only, etc.

■TakeProfit --- Take profit, measured in points.

■StopLoss --- Stop loss, also measured in points.

■TrendDetectionPeriod --- Sets the number of daily candles used to detect the trend direction.

■RangeSize --- Sets the width of the range prior to a breakout. When the price stays within this width during a trend, the EA places a stop order in the direction of the breakout. A smaller value increases the win rate but reduces the number of trades. Conversely, a larger value increases the number of trades but tends to lower the win rate.

■TrailingStop --- If set to true, a trailing stop will be applied.

■TrailingBars --- When TrailingStop is true, this determines how many bars back to look at the H1 candle's high or low to move the stop loss.

■BreakEven --- When true, the break-even function is enabled.

■BreakEvenTrigger --- When the current price moves in a profitable direction by this number of points from the entry price, the stop loss is moved to the point level set in BreakEvenOffset.

■BreakEvenOffset --- When break-even is ON, the stop loss is moved to the number of points set here.

■MaxSpread --- The maximum number of spread points allowed at the time of placing an order.

■MagicNumber --- An identification number for the EA. The EA identifies its own positions based on the combination of the currency pair and the MagicNumber. If you run multiple instances of this EA on the same symbol, please use different MagicNumbers.

■OrderComment --- A comment attached to the positions.

■StartHour --- The time the EA starts operating. If set to 4, it starts exactly at 04:00 MT5 time. For example, if UseDaylightSavingTime is set to true, it will start at 05:00 during Summer Time (+1 hour).

■EndHour --- The time the EA stops operating. If set to 17, it will operate until 17:59. If UseDaylightSavingTime is set to true, this will be +1 hour during Summer Time.

■AvoidNewYearTrade --- Since the EA tends to struggle with price movements at the beginning of the New Year, setting this to true will prevent trading until January 14th.

■WeekEndClose --- Determines whether to close positions held over the weekend. If true, positions will be closed at the end of the week.

■WeekEndCloseTime --- The time for weekend closing. Positions will be closed at this MT5 time on Friday. If UseDaylightSavingTime is set to true, this will be +1 hour during Summer Time.

■UseDaylightSavingTime --- If set to true, OrderOpenTime and other parameters will automatically adjust by +1 hour during Summer Time.

■DST_Style --- When UseDaylightSavingTime is true, select the broker's DST format. US_DST corresponds to US Daylight Saving Time, and EU_DST corresponds to European Daylight Saving Time.

■LotManagement --- If set to true, the compound interest function is enabled.

■LotFactor --- When LotManagement is true, the lot size is calculated based on this value.

■FixedLot --- When LotManagement is false, this value will be the fixed lot size.

■MaxLot --- The upper limit for the trading lot size. Trades will not be executed with a lot size exceeding this setting.

■MiniLot --- The lower limit for the trading lot size. Trades will not be executed with a lot size below this setting.

■RecoveryMode --- If set to true, Recovery Mode is enabled. During Recovery Mode, the EA remembers the original balance. If the balance decreases due to trading losses, the lot size will increase with each subsequent trade until the original balance is restored. The lot size during Recovery Mode is calculated as: (Base Lot Size × RecoveryCount × RecoveryLotMultiplier). RecoveryCount increases by +1 for each trade until the original balance is recovered.

The target account balance is displayed on the chart as RecoveryGoalBalance. This value is not reset when restarting MT5, but it will be initialized along with RecoveryCount if you change the MagicNumber or press the "Reset RecoveryMode" button on the chart.

■MaxRecoveryCount --- Specifies the maximum limit for RecoveryCount.

■RecoveryLotMultiplier --- Each time RecoveryCount increases by 1, the lot size is multiplied by this value.

■DisplayTextOnChart --- If set to true, text will be displayed on the chart. If set to false, backtesting performance may be slightly faster.