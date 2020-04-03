RMH Breakout Strategy

RMH Breakout is a high-performance Expert Advisor developed based on a trend-following strategy. This EA is specifically optimized for index markets and offers fully automated trading capabilities.

https://traderlar.com/trading-stratejileri/rmh-breakout


Key Features:

Strategy Type:

  • Trend-following strategy
  • Defines entry conditions using RSI and price high values.

Filters:

  • EMA Filter: Checks whether the price is above or below the EMA.
  • Daily Bias Filter: Opens trades in the direction of the daily bias.
  • Time-Based Filtering: Operates only during specific market hours to avoid unnecessary trades.

Timeframes:

  • Best performance on 15-minute (M15), 30-minute (M30), and 1-hour (H1) charts.

Markets:

  • Optimized for indices such as NASDAQ, DAX, and S&P 500.
  • Flexible enough to work on other markets as well.

Risk Management:

  • Trade risk is automatically calculated based on dollar values.
  • Adjusts according to the user-defined risk tolerance.

Automation Features:

  • Fully automates trade execution.
  • Dynamically determines Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.
  • Creates entry conditions by analyzing RSI and price high values.




