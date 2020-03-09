Neo Hulk is a user-friendly and powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), designed to make automated trading simple, reliable, and effective. Perfect for traders of all levels, Neo Hulk combines advanced trading strategies with easy-to-use settings, allowing you to trade multiple markets with confidence. Whether you're new to trading or an experienced professional, Neo Hulk helps you automate your trades while keeping risk under control. Visit Neo Hulk LP.

Why Choose Neo Hulk?

Trade Multiple Markets : Easily trade one or multiple symbols (e.g., forex pairs, stocks, or commodities) by specifying them in a simple list or using the current chart symbol.

: Easily trade one or multiple symbols (e.g., forex pairs, stocks, or commodities) by specifying them in a simple list or using the current chart symbol. Smart Trading Decisions : Uses a smart trend-following system based on Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) to time trades accurately.

: Uses a smart trend-following system based on Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) to time trades accurately. Dynamic Profit Protection : Automatically adjusts stop-loss levels to lock in profits as trades move in your favor.

: Automatically adjusts stop-loss levels to lock in profits as trades move in your favor. Customizable Risk : Set your preferred lot size, stop-loss, and take-profit levels to match your trading style and risk tolerance.

: Set your preferred lot size, stop-loss, and take-profit levels to match your trading style and risk tolerance. Time-Smart Trading : Trades only during optimal market hours (default: 01:20–23:00 server time) to avoid low-liquidity periods.

: Trades only during optimal market hours (default: 01:20–23:00 server time) to avoid low-liquidity periods. Easy to Monitor: Optional debug logs provide clear insights into what the EA is doing, making it simple to track performance.

Key Benefits

Beginner-Friendly : Simple setup with clear input options, ideal for those new to automated trading.

: Simple setup with clear input options, ideal for those new to automated trading. Flexible : Adjust settings like lot size, trading hours, and signal thresholds to suit your strategy.

: Adjust settings like lot size, trading hours, and signal thresholds to suit your strategy. Reliable : Built with robust error handling to ensure smooth operation across different market conditions.

: Built with robust error handling to ensure smooth operation across different market conditions. Multi-Symbol Support: Manage trades on multiple instruments simultaneously, saving time and effort.

Input Parameters

Risk Management : Choose your fixed lot size (default: 0.01) to control risk per trade.

: Choose your fixed lot size (default: 0.01) to control risk per trade. Trade Exits : Set stop-loss and take-profit levels in points (default: 0, meaning disabled). By default, Neo Hulk uses signal-based thresholds to close trades for flexible, trend-driven exits.

: Set stop-loss and take-profit levels in points (default: 0, meaning disabled). By default, Neo Hulk uses signal-based thresholds to close trades for flexible, trend-driven exits. Trading Signals : Adjust entry (default: 35) and exit (default: 75) thresholds to fine-tune when trades are opened or closed based on the AMA strategy.

: Adjust entry (default: 35) and exit (default: 75) thresholds to fine-tune when trades are opened or closed based on the AMA strategy. General Settings : Specify symbols to trade (e.g., "XAUEUR, BTCUSD, USDCAD" or leave empty for the current chart). Enable/disable dynamic stop-loss adjustments for trailing stops. Assign a unique trade identifier (default: 5) for tracking.

:

How to Get Started

Purchase and Install: Follow the MQL5 Installation Guide to download and set up Neo Hulk on MT5. Test Before Trading: Use MT5’s Strategy Tester to try Neo Hulk in a demo account, as explained in How to Test a Trading Robot. Customize Settings: Adjust the fixed lot size parameters to match your trading goals and risk preferences. Start Trading: Attach Neo Hulk to your MT5 chart and let it handle the trading for you!

Useful Links

Ready to simplify your trading? Neo Hulk is your go-to solution for automated, reliable, and customizable trading on MT5. Test it today and take control of your trading journey!

Important Note

Neo Hulk is sold exclusively through the MQL5 website. If you see it offered elsewhere, it may be a scam.



