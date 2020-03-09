CDS Asian Fakeout Ultimate

*lifetime love price*
Keep It Simple Stupid (KISS) with the CDS Asian Fakeout EA - Ultimate Version

The Ultimate Version: Trade Smarter, Not Harder.

Unlock next-level control with a suite of professional tools, including advanced risk management, adaptive trailing stops, time-based exits, and intelligent profit-locking features, all designed to maximize your profitability and protect your capital.

The way this EA works is made as simple as possible. The power of this EA lies in an elegant fusion of two critical elements: a minimalist trading approach and intelligent risk control. By focusing purely on essential fractal and key levels also smart risk management, it achieves a deadly combination that is simple but effective to create powerful yet beautifully simple trading engine.

Recommended Pair: XAUUSD, BTCUSD.
Recommended Broker: Any Broker with minim spread and rules order.
Notes: It is recommended to backtest with tickdata before use and you can experiment the parameter to optimize the ea performance.

Ultimate Features: A Suite of Professional-Grade Trading Tools
This isn't just another risk setting; it's a sophisticated capital preservation and profit optimization model.

  • SAFE MARGIN: Trade with a Foundation of Steel
    • This feature calculates position size based on a tiered capital that you control with CustomBalance and TierBalance. It intelligently prevents over-leveraging by ensuring lot sizes increase in a disciplined, step-by-step manner, giving you peace of mind and preserving your core capital.
  • SMOOTH COMPOUNDING: The Smart-Throttle Growth Engine
    • This isn't a simple reinvestment tool; it's a smart-throttle for your equity. Using customizable parameters like Reinvestment Rate and Gain Booster, it knows when to accelerate during winstreaks. Conversely, its Loss Impact and Safety Factor settings provide a powerful cushion during drawdowns, preventing the drastic dips common with standard compounding.

  • TIME-BASED EXIT: Enforce Your Exit Plan, Automatically
    • Never let a winning day turn into a losing one. This feature acts as your automated discipline coach, closing trades after a user-defined duration. It's perfectly designed for strategies where a trade's potential diminishes over time, allowing you to systematically lock in results regardless of the final profit or loss.
  • ADAPTIVE-TS TRIGGER TIME: The Patient Profit Hunter
    This dynamic feature knows when to switch from "letting profits run" to "actively protecting gains." After a set amount of time in a trade, it automatically activates a powerful adaptive trailing stop. It actively scans for the best possible Stop Loss by intelligently comparing multiple methods (RR levels, Fractals, Percentage, etc). This allows your trade ample room to grow in its early, most promising phase, then intelligently shifts to a protective mode to secure your profits as market conditions change.
  • ADAPTIVE-TS TRIGGER RR: Secure Milestones, Then Aim Higher
    • This feature gives you ultimate flexibility in how you protect your profits. You decide the trigger: activate the powerful adaptive trail immediately once a specific Risk:Reward milestone is hit, or use a time delay to let the trade mature first. Once your first objective is secured, the EA's mission changes to aggressively defending that gain while letting the position run for higher targets.

  • CONSERVATIVE MODE: Give Your Trades Room to Breathe
    Activating Conservative Mode for Adaptive-TS makes the adaptive trailing stop less aggressive, using a wider trail and a customizable Multiplier that giving your winning trades the breathing room they need to reach their full potential. It’s designed for traders who want to filter out market volatility and avoid premature stop-outs, reducing stress and allowing winning trades to reach their full potential.

INTELLIGENT TRAILING HIERARCHY: Safety Net Included
Our entire trade management system works in a smart hierarchy. The advanced Adaptive-TS functions as an independent layer that works in harmony with the standard Break-Even and Trailing Stop features. Furthermore, the system includes a built-in fallback mechanism, guaranteeing that your trade is never left unprotected, even if market conditions prevent the advanced methods from executing.

MODULAR STRATEGY ENGINE: Build Your Trading Personality
This EA is not a rigid, black-box system; it's a modular toolkit. You have the power to combine different money management styles with various advanced exit strategies. This flexibility allows you to create a trading personality that perfectly matches your unique risk tolerance and financial goals.

Key Features Designed for Optimal Performance (Standard Feature):

  • Intelligent Range Detection: The EA automatically scans and identifies the high and low of the Asian session based on your specified input parameters. This allows you to customize the exact period the EA focuses on and you can set to the others session.
  • Delayed Entry for Confirmation: To avoid immediate whipsaws, the EA incorporates a Pending Order Delay Minutes parameter. This ensures that pending orders are placed only after a specified waiting period following the range breakout, increasing the probability of a genuine move.
  • Time-Sensitive Orders: The PO Expiration Minutes parameter allows you to set a lifespan for the pending orders. If the price doesn't trigger the orders within this time expiration, they are automatically deleted, minimizing unnecessary exposure.
  • Orphans (Shelter Order): This feature provides a strategic edge by preserving a limited number of legacy pending orders, bypassing rigid expiration rules to capitalize on powerful, delayed breakouts while maintaining strict risk control.
  • Customizable Breakout Sensitivity: The PO Distance Pips input lets you define the minimum distance in pips the price needs to break above the high or below the low of the Asian range before a pending order is placed. This fine-tunes the sensitivity of the breakout detection.
  • Advanced Money Management:
    • Risk Percentage Mode: When enabled, the EA dynamically calculates the lot size based on a percentage of your account balance or equity, controlled by the Risk Percent parameter. You can further refine this with the Margin Basis Mode to choose whether the risk calculation is based on your balance, equity, the smaller, or the larger of the two. The newly added Custom Balance input parameter provides an innovative way to gradually increase risk based on a specific balance level you define, maintaining lot consistency within certain balance ranges.
    • Fixed Lot Size Mode: Alternatively, you can opt for a consistent trade volume using the Lot Size parameter.
    • Partial Lot Feature: The EA offers the flexibility to split your initial trade into a larger "main" position and a smaller "partial" position, managed by percentage parameter. This allows for strategic profit-taking or risk management on a portion of the trade.
    • Minimum and Maximum Lot Control: When using percentage risk, you can set boundaries for the calculated lot size using the Min Lot Size and Max Lot Size parameters, ensuring your trades stay within acceptable volume limits.
  • Smart Trade Management:
    • Trailing Stop: Activate a trailing stop to lock in profits as the trade moves in your favor. The TSMain and TSPartial parameters control when the trailing stop activates for the main and partial orders, respectively, with the Trailing Step defining the distance the stop loss trails the price. You can even choose between PoinTS (based on fixed pips) and Fractal based trailing stop methods, with the Fractal Time Frame allowing customization of the fractal calculation.
    • Break-Even and BEP Plus: Secure your initial investment by moving the stop loss to break-even point once the trade reaches a specified profit level. The UseBEPPlus option allows you to add extra pips of profit when moving to break-even. This feature can be enabled or disabled separately for partial orders using the parameter.
  • Order Management: The Delete Opposite PO parameter gives you the option to automatically delete the pending order that wasn't triggered once one of the buy or sell stop orders is activated, reducing potential conflicting trades.
  • Risk Management: You can adjust the basis calculated margin with 4 options standard, Case 1 use Equity, Case 2 use Balance, Case 3 use the Smaller, Case 4 use the Larger or with extra 2 advanced method on ultimate version.
  • Lot Increment (Limitation): This extra risk management feature limits how much the lot size can increase between trades, preventing aggressive sizing caused by margin-based calculations and ensuring a more stable equity growth to minimize drawdown.
  • Informative Chart Display: Stay informed with customizable on-chart information about the EA's status, scan parameters, and active levels, controlled by various display-related input parameters.
  • Magic Number Control: Unique Magic Number identifiers for both main and partial orders ensure the EA can effectively manage its trades without interference from other EAs.
  • Detailed Logging: The Enable Printing parameter allows you to activate comprehensive logging of the EA's activities, aiding in monitoring and troubleshooting.
  • Adaptive Position Sizing: If the available margin is insufficient for the full planned position, the EA won't simply give up. The EA attempts to salvage the trade by placing the largest possible portion that the margin allows. It prioritizes opening the main part of the position, and as a final attempt, tries to open the smaller, partial part to ensure you never miss an opportunity.

The Power of Input Parameters:

The CDS Asian Fake Out EA is highly adaptable thanks to its extensive range of input parameters. These user-friendly settings empower you to tailor the EA's behavior to your specific trading strategy, risk tolerance, and market conditions. From defining the precise Asian session to implementing sophisticated money management and trade management techniques, the input parameters put you in control.

In conclusion, the CDS Asian Fake Out EA offers a robust and customizable solution for traders looking to exploit the often predictable patterns of the Asian session (or as you wish). Its intelligent design, coupled with the flexibility provided by its input parameters, makes it a valuable asset in any trader's arsenal.

For more information, contact us.
CFA
TRADE WITH US, GOD BLESS US

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4.62 (34)
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4.72 (43)
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DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
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Ruslan Pishun
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Exorcist Bot   - это мультивалютный многофункциональный советник, работающий на любом тайм-фрейме и в любых рыночных условиях. - За основу работы робота взята система усреднения с негеометрической прогрессией построения торговой сетки. - Встроенные системы защиты: специальные фильтры, контроль спреда, внутреннее ограничение времени торговли. - Построение торговой сетки с учетом важных внутренних уровней. - Возможность настройки агрессивности торговли. - Работа отложенными ордерами с трейлингом
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RiskShield Dragon   — автоматизированный мультивалютный советник Объединяя интеллектуальные алгоритмы, надёжные системы защиты и гибкие настройки, RiskShield Dragon обеспечивает стабильный доход при минимальных рисках. --- ## Ключевые преимущества * **Мультивалютность и многопоточный режим**: поддержка более 20 пар (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY и др.) одновременно на любом таймфрейме. * **Минимальный депозит от 10 000**: оптимизирован для работы с депозитом от 10 000 единиц счёта.
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
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️   Уже есть  Boring Pips EA ?  Вы имеете право на  дополнительную скидку 30% !  Свяжитесь с нами, чтобы узнать больше о:  Как получить возврат средств Второй срок Трампа вновь разжёг волну агрессивной торговой политики, начиная с возвращения широкомасштабных тарифов, что потрясло мировые рынки. Напряжённость на Ближнем Востоке вновь обострилась — в частности между Израилем и Ираном — и это может оказать влияние на цены на нефть. Война между Россией и Украиной продолжается без видимо
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Double Blow Scalping EA: Инновационный Советник для MT4, Вдохновленный Квантовыми Технологиями - ЛИМИТИРОВАННЫЙ ВЫПУСК!!! Описание: Double Blow Scalping EA — это революционный торговый алгоритм для MetaTrader 4, объединяющий передовые принципы квантовых вычислений и скальпинговой стратегии. В основе его работы лежит уникальная имитация   кубитов   — ключевых элементов квантовых компьютеров, позволяющих обрабатывать множество рыночных сценариев одновременно. Это дает советнику беспрецедентную ск
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