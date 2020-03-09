CDS Asian Fakeout Standard

*limited price*
Keep It Simple Stupid (KISS) with the CDS Asian Fakeout EA - Standard Version

Tired of false breakouts during the Asian trading session or others session time? The CDS Asian Fake Out Expert Advisor is engineered to identify and capitalize on these deceptive price movements, turning potential frustration into profitable opportunities. This sophisticated tool meticulously monitors price action within a user-defined Asian range (or others), poised to execute precise pending orders at the break of this range.

The way this EA works is made as simple as possible. The power of this EA lies in an elegant fusion of two critical elements: a minimalist trading approach and intelligent risk control. By focusing purely on essential fractal and key levels also smart risk management, it achieves a deadly combination that is simple but effective to create powerful yet beautifully simple trading engine.

Recommended Pair: XAUUSD, BTCUSD.
Recommended Broker: Any Broker with minim spread and rules order.
Notes: It is recommended to backtest with tickdata before use and you can experiment the parameter to optimize the ea performance.

Key Features Designed for Optimal Performance:

  • Intelligent Range Detection: The EA automatically scans and identifies the high and low of the Asian session based on your specified input parameters. This allows you to customize the exact period the EA focuses on and you can set to the others session.
  • Delayed Entry for Confirmation: To avoid immediate whipsaws, the EA incorporates a Pending Order Delay Minutes parameter. This ensures that pending orders are placed only after a specified waiting period following the range breakout, increasing the probability of a genuine move.
  • Time-Sensitive Orders: The PO Expiration Minutes parameter allows you to set a lifespan for the pending orders. If the price doesn't trigger the orders within this time expiration, they are automatically deleted, minimizing unnecessary exposure.
  • Orphans (Shelter Order): This feature provides a strategic edge by preserving a limited number of legacy pending orders, bypassing rigid expiration rules to capitalize on powerful, delayed breakouts while maintaining strict risk control.
  • Customizable Breakout Sensitivity: The PO Distance Pips input lets you define the minimum distance in pips the price needs to break above the high or below the low of the Asian range before a pending order is placed. This fine-tunes the sensitivity of the breakout detection.
  • Advanced Money Management:
    • Risk Percentage Mode: When enabled, the EA dynamically calculates the lot size based on a percentage of your account balance or equity, controlled by the Risk Percent parameter. You can further refine this with the Margin Basis Mode to choose whether the risk calculation is based on your balance, equity, the smaller, or the larger of the two. The newly added Custom Balance input parameter provides an innovative way to gradually increase risk based on a specific balance level you define, maintaining lot consistency within certain balance ranges.
    • Fixed Lot Size Mode: Alternatively, you can opt for a consistent trade volume using the Lot Size parameter.
    • Partial Lot Feature: The EA offers the flexibility to split your initial trade into a larger "main" position and a smaller "partial" position, managed by percentage parameter. This allows for strategic profit-taking or risk management on a portion of the trade.
    • Minimum and Maximum Lot Control: When using percentage risk, you can set boundaries for the calculated lot size using the Min Lot Size and Max Lot Size parameters, ensuring your trades stay within acceptable volume limits.
  • Smart Trade Management:
    • Trailing Stop: Activate a trailing stop to lock in profits as the trade moves in your favor. The TSMain and TSPartial parameters control when the trailing stop activates for the main and partial orders, respectively, with the Trailing Step defining the distance the stop loss trails the price. You can even choose between PoinTS (based on fixed pips) and Fractal based trailing stop methods, with the Fractal Time Frame allowing customization of the fractal calculation.
    • Break-Even and BEP Plus: Secure your initial investment by moving the stop loss to break-even point once the trade reaches a specified profit level. The UseBEPPlus option allows you to add extra pips of profit when moving to break-even. This feature can be enabled or disabled separately for partial orders using the parameter.
  • Order Management: The Delete Opposite PO parameter gives you the option to automatically delete the pending order that wasn't triggered once one of the buy or sell stop orders is activated, reducing potential conflicting trades.
  • Risk Management: You can adjust the basis calculated margin with 4 options standard, Case 1 use Equity, Case 2 use Balance, Case 3 use the Smaller, Case 4 use the Larger or with extra 2 advanced method on ultimate version.
  • Lot Increment (Limitation): This extra risk management feature limits how much the lot size can increase between trades, preventing aggressive sizing caused by margin-based calculations and ensuring a more stable equity growth to minimize drawdown.
  • Informative Chart Display: Stay informed with customizable on-chart information about the EA's status, scan parameters, and active levels, controlled by various display-related input parameters.
  • Magic Number Control: Unique Magic Number identifiers for both main and partial orders ensure the EA can effectively manage its trades without interference from other EAs.
  • Detailed Logging: The Enable Printing parameter allows you to activate comprehensive logging of the EA's activities, aiding in monitoring and troubleshooting.
  • Adaptive Position Sizing: If the available margin is insufficient for the full planned position, the EA won't simply give up. The EA attempts to salvage the trade by placing the largest possible portion that the margin allows. It prioritizes opening the main part of the position, and as a final attempt, tries to open the smaller, partial part to ensure you never miss an opportunity.

The Power of Input Parameters:

The CDS Asian Fake Out EA is highly adaptable thanks to its extensive range of input parameters. These user-friendly settings empower you to tailor the EA's behavior to your specific trading strategy, risk tolerance, and market conditions. From defining the precise Asian session to implementing sophisticated money management and trade management techniques, the input parameters put you in control.

In conclusion, the CDS Asian Fake Out EA offers a robust and customizable solution for traders looking to exploit the often predictable patterns of the Asian session (or as you wish). Its intelligent design, coupled with the flexibility provided by its input parameters, makes it a valuable asset in any trader's arsenal.

For more information, contact us.
CFA
TRADE WITH US, GOD BLESS US

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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Эксперты
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Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
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Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Эксперты
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Эксперты
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Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не испо
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновлен
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
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Quantum Nexus — это инновационный экспертный советник, который объединяет количественный анализ, многоуровневую валидацию, алгоритмы следования за трендом, механизмы отслеживания позиций и статистический мониторинг в единой автоматизированной торговой системе. Для воплощения этого продукта в реальность потребовались десятилетия опыта разработки и год подготовки, чтобы создать Quant v5 — инструмент количественного анализа уровня хедж-фондов с непрерывными скользящими OOS-тестами, используемыми дл
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5 (4)
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Текущее промо: Остался только 1 по 549$ Окончательная цена: 999$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Обязательно ознакомьтесь с нашим «   комбо-пакетом Ultimate EA   » в нашем   промо-блоге   !   LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro — уникальная торговая система на рынке.  Он полностью сосредоточен на использовании волатильности рынка биткойнов, торгуя на прорывах уровней поддержки и сопротивления. В центре внимания советника находится безопасность, что выражается в чрезвычайно
Wall Street Robot MT4
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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
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GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Luna AI PRO
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Запустить промо: Доступно всего 1 копий по цене 399$. Окончательная цена: 2000$ Будет продано ограниченное количество копий этого советника. Раскройте потенциал искусственного интеллекта и поднимите свою торговлю на беспрецедентные высоты с   Luna AI Pro EA   , самым продвинутым торговым роботом на рынке, работающим по принципу «обратного среднего». Эта передовая система на основе искусственного интеллекта, предназначенная как для опытных трейдеров, так и для начинающих, оснащена широким набор
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Pol Lazaro Porta
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Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
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4.75 (4)
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ORIX System — торговый робот разработанный специально для валютной пары GBPUSD на таймфрейме M5 . Советник основан на анализе поведения цены и элементов рыночной структуры и не использует стандартные технические индикаторы. Советник не использует мартингейл, торговые сетки, усреднение против рынка, локирование, открытие сделок без стоп-лосса, а также высокочастотную или хаотичную торговлю. Live signals Основные требования и рекомендации Валютная пара: GBPUSD Таймфрейм: M5 Минимальный депозит: о
AI Prop Firms MT4
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AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
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Генерируйте контролируемую прибыль с помощью Grok AI , диверсифицированным по рискам и оптимизированным для золота советником . GoldZILLA AI — это многостратегический алгоритм, определяющий рыночные режимы для динамического выбора из пяти различных стратегий, оптимизируя доходность при минимизации просадки по XAUUSD. [   Live Signal   ] - [  Dedicated group   | Version   MT5   -   MT4   ] После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство пользователя и инструкции по настро
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
EA Budak Ubat
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4 (3)
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Скачать пробную версию Канал EA Budak Ubat Цена ограничена! Цена увеличится на 10 долларов после каждых 10 покупок! Как это работает Когда EA активен, он будет анализировать график на основе параметра Режим выполнения. Если на графике нет существующих позиций, EA откроет сделку на основе параметра. Если тренд восходящий, он откроет покупку, а если нисходящий - продажу. Также будет установлен ордер на стоп-лосс на определенном расстоянии от цены открытой сделки, если переменная стоп-лосса больш
Goldbot One MT4
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5 (5)
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ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: Купите Goldbot One и выберите 1 советник бесплатно!! (для 2 торговых счетов) ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь LIVE SIGNAL Представляем     Goldbot One   — высокотехнологичного торгового робота, разработанного для рынка золота. Goldbot One фокусируется на торговле на прорывах и использует как уровни поддержки, так и сопротивл
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
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Добро пожаловать в Indicement! ПОДСТАВКА ГОТОВА! -> скачать файлы набора   здесь ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   привносит мой 15-летний опыт создания профессиональных торговых алгоритмов на рынки индекс
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
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Trust EA   - это настоящий инструмент трейдера, работающий по понятному принципу, со своими достоинствами и недостатками, поэтому подойдёт не всем, но для некоторых пользователей может стать лучшим торговым роботом. * Ограниченное специальное предложение - скидка  50% от полной стоимости продукта. Только 5 копий по этой цене. Финальная цена 997$ * Обсудить сложности торговли на Форекс здесь:   чат "Age of Expert Advisors" . Логика Я занимаюсь алгоритмическими системами торговли с 2015 года, и,
SentinelAI
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No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
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