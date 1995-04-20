CDS Fractal Blade Session

CDS Fractal Blade Session - AIO

A precision-engineered, all-in-one custom dynamic system designed to identify and exploit high-probability breakouts during key market trading sessions. The CDS Fractal Blade Session is moves beyond simple session boxes, integrating a sophisticated multi-layered approach to define the most critical price levels with surgical accuracy.

This premium indicator serves as the core engine for the CDS Asian Fakeout EA and other automated systems developed by our team. It's more than just an indicator, it's a complete system designed to help you trade manually, easily, and without the usual headaches. Everything you need is already integrated.

At its core, the indicator automatically delineates a specified trading session, establishing the initial high and low range. But its true power lies in its "Fractal Blade" — the identification of the most relevant fractal support and resistance points that act as the true trigger for breakouts. This ensures traders are acting on market-generated structure, not just arbitrary session boundaries.

Key Features

  • Precision Session Analysis: Automatically draws a customizable box around the high and low of your chosen trading session (e.g., Asian, London, New York).
  • Fractal-Defined Breakout Levels (The "Blade"): Instead of just using the session high/low, the indicator intelligently identifies the most recent key fractal points to draw sharp, precise breakout lines. This is the core of the system.
  • Dynamic Trend Filter: A built-in EMA filter validates every potential breakout, ensuring you only consider trades that align with the dominant market trend, significantly reducing false signals.
  • Automatic Fibonacci Targets: Upon a valid, trend-filtered breakout of a fractal level, the indicator automatically draws Fibonacci Retracement and Extension levels. This provides immediate, data-driven areas for potential Take Profit targets and re-entry zones.
  • "Kill Zone" Highlighter: Visually isolates a specific, user-defined time of day with a distinct frame, helping traders focus on periods of expected high volatility or key reversals.
  • Full Customization: Complete control over every visual element. Adjust all time settings, colors, EMA periods, and the number of historical days to display to fit your unique trading style.
  • Multi-Instance Ready: Built with an automatic unique ID generator, allowing you to load multiple instances on a single chart to track different sessions simultaneously without any conflict.

How to Use

  1. Allow the indicator to define the session and identify the key fractal "Blade" levels.
  2. Wait for the price to break and close beyond a fractal level.
  3. Confirm the breakout is valid by checking its alignment with the EMA trend filter (manual add).
  4. Use the automatically generated Fibonacci extension levels as logical Take Profit targets.
  5. Also, you can use this indicator for fakeout (liquidty sweep) or another strategy.

The CDS Fractal Blade Session is more than an indicator; it's a complete trading framework that brings clarity, precision, and a high-probability edge to your session breakout strategy.

