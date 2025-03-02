Terminator Protocol

Terminator Protocol – The Smart Trading Robot 

Tired of watching the charts all day and still missing good trades?

Let Terminator Protocol do the hard work for you — 24/7, no emotions, no tiredness, just great results.

This Expert Advisor has been tested extensively seriously on the EURUSD M15 from mid-2015 to January 2026

(Results based on MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester — EURUSD M15, 2015–2026, high quality data)

(more than 10 years of real market conditions back-testing) with excellent results:

  • Started with $10,000 → grew to ≈ $113,353 (over 10× growth!)
  • Very high win rate → ≈ 80% of trades are winners
  • Made 79.5% winning trades out of 6,927 total trades
  • Profit factor 1.77 (made $1.77 for every $1 lost — solid edge)
  • Best winning streak → 42 wins in a row (yes… 42!)
  • Average profit per winning trade was ≈ $43  

Main Benefits for You

  • Works automatically — you just attach it to the chart and relax
  • Very high win rate gives you confidence and steady growth
  • Takes both buy & sell opportunities (no bias)
  • Built-in Take profit can be adjusted.
  • Strong long-term backtest with 99% modeling quality on back-test
  • Suitable for traders who want growth with reasonable risk  

Important notes based on the back-test :

  • Use proper risk management — its recommended never to risk more than 100% of the balance 
  • Best results when you start with at least about $200–$10,000 and use 1:100 to 1:500 leverage
  • Past performance is great, but future markets can be different — always test on demo first

Terminator Protocol is like having a disciplined, experienced trader working for you non-stop,

catching opportunities while you sleep, work or spend time with family.

Ready to let the Terminator hunt pips for you?

Don't delay, make your purchase today.

