Smart Throwback Pro

Smart Throwback Pro is a professional trading algorithm that specializes in identifying throwback (pullback) entries within trending markets. It detects price retracements to key levels such as support, resistance, order blocks, and Fibonacci zones, ensuring high-probability trade setups.

This expert advisor is ideal for traders who focus on trend continuation strategies while minimizing risk.

Features & Functionalities:

  • Throwback & Pullback Strategy – Captures retracements in trending markets.
  • Multi-Layered Confirmation – Uses price action, market structure, and liquidity analysis.
  • Optimized for H1 Timeframe – Ensures precise entries and exits.
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing – Fixed or percentage-based risk settings available.
  • User-Friendly Settings – Fully customizable to match various trading styles.
  • Works on XAUUSD & Major Forex Pairs – Optimized primarily for gold (XAUUSD) but supports other assets.

Trading Strategy:

Entry Criteria:

  • Identifies price pullbacks to key support & resistance zones.
  • Confirms trade with market structure & trend direction.
  • Uses additional filters like Fibonacci levels, liquidity sweeps, and engulfing candles.

Exit Criteria:

  • Take-Profit based on structure levels, Fibonacci targets, or a risk-reward ratio.
  • Stop-Loss placed strategically below/above liquidity levels.
  • Trailing Stop & Breakeven features for maximizing profits and reducing risk.

Input Parameters:

  • Lot Size – Fixed or percentage-based risk allocation.
  • Stop-Loss & Take-Profit – Customizable levels based on Fibonacci/ATR.
  • Timeframe – Default set to H1 for optimal performance.
  • Trend Confirmation Filter – Ensures trading in the right direction.
  • Trade Session Filters – Option to limit trades during London & New York sessions.
  • Maximum Spread & Slippage – Protection against volatile conditions.
  • News Filter (Optional) – Avoids high-impact news trades.

Minimum Balance Requirement:

  • Minimum recommended balance: $500
  • For a safer experience, a balance of $1,000 is advised

How to Use:

  1. Attach Smart Throwback Pro to an H1 chart of XAUUSD or a forex pair.
  2. Configure lot size, risk settings, and strategy filters as per your trading plan.
  3. Enable auto-trading and let the EA identify pullback opportunities.
  4. The bot will detect retracement zones, confirm entries, and execute trades.
  5. Monitor performance and adjust parameters if needed.

Important Notes:

  • Works best in trending markets where price makes strong pullbacks before continuation.
  • Optimized for H1 timeframe but can be tested on other timeframes.
  • Always backtest before using on a live account.
  • Recommended to use with a VPS for uninterrupted trading.


