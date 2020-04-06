KP Grid

KP Grid is a robust Expert Advisor specifically designed for grid-based strategies in trending or ranging markets. It intelligently opens and manages buy/sell grids using customizable distance, volume scaling, and profit/loss management logic. With built-in trailing options and optional RSI-based signal filtering, KP Grid adapts to various market scenarios while offering strong control over drawdowns.

This EA is suitable for experienced traders who understand the dynamics of grid systems and wish to automate a smart, configurable grid strategy.

Key Features

  • Dual-direction grid (buy and/or sell independently).

  • Customizable distance between grid orders.

  • Progressive lot sizing using a volume multiplier.

  • Optional RSI-based trigger for the first order.

  • Profit-based closure for grids (one or both directions).

  • Several trailing options: Off, Candles, or Points.

  • Visual information display on the chart.

⚙️ Main Input Parameters

🔁 Grid Settings

  • Allow_Buy_Trades / Allow_Sell_Trades : Enable or disable buy/sell grids.

  • Initial_Step : Price step (in points) before placing the first grid order.

  • Distance_Between_Orders : Distance between each new order in the grid.

  • Order_Move_Step : Step adjustment when moving orders.

  • Min_Distance_From_Price : Minimum distance from current price to allow new order.

💰 Lot Management

  • Order_Volume : Initial lot size for each order.

  • Order_Volume_Multiplier : Multiplier applied to each subsequent grid level.

  • Lot_Rounding : Decimal precision for lot sizes.

📈 Profit/Loss Management

  • Close_Profit_One_Direction : Profit required (in currency) to close one-direction grid.

  • Close_Profit_Two_Directions : Profit required to close both buy/sell grids.

  • Auto_Calculate_Profit : Enables auto profit target based on average grid size.

  • Max_Loss_Limit : Hard stop loss in money.

  • Close_Loss_On_Total_Profit : Optional: close losing side if enough global profit exists.

  • Loss_Threshold_For_Closure : Additional loss-based grid closure control.

🕰️ Trailing Options

  • Trailing_Type :

    • 0 : Off

    • 1 : Candle-based trailing

    • 2 : Fixed-point trailing

  • Trailing_Step : Step in points for trailing.

  • Min_Profit_Trailing : Minimum profit required before trailing activates.

  • Candle_Offset / Candle_Timeframe : Used for candle trailing logic.

🧠 Indicator Settings

  • Open_First_Order_By_Indicator : If TRUE , uses RSI to filter first trade.

  • Oversold_Zone / Overbought_Zone : RSI levels for signal filtering.

  • RSI_Period / RSI_Timeframe : RSI calculation settings.

🧾 Other Settings

  • Magic : Unique identifier for EA's orders.

  • CommentText : Comment placed on orders for easier tracking.

  • Info_Display_Color / Winning / Losing : Custom colors for on-chart info panel.

  • Font_Size : Font size for display.

  • Stoploss / Takeprofit : Optional SL/TP for individual trades.


