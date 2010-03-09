Supply Demand Snop

I created this strategy based on supply and demand calculations.

I wanted to keep the strategy as simple as possible to make it easier for traders to use this EA.

  • This EA is based on the calculation of candles.

  • Balance Minimum 1000$ (please check preset setting on Comment)

  • This EA can be used as a single shot or martingale

  • This EA uses a trailing stop function, allowing you to lock in your profits to the maximum.


    • Quick Setup in 4 Steps:

    1. Launch SdS your chosen symbol: XAUUSD with the recommended timeframe: H1.

    2. Pick your trading instruments (examples: XAUUSD) and set your Setting.

    3. Enable the  trailing stop function, allowing you to lock in your profits to the maximum.

    4. Feel Free to try on Demo or Backtesting Mode

    5. Don't hesitate to give feedback to make EA better.



    Who Is It For?

    • Traders who want tight control over risk per trade.
    • Those who value a consistent strategy that balances risk and reward.
    • Anyone tired of overcomplicated setups—this EA is plug-and-play.
    • I recommend default input as same as screenshot




      ⚠️ Forex Trading Disclaimer

      Trading Forex involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The leverage offered in the Forex market can work both for and against you. Before deciding to trade Forex, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk tolerance.

      Past performance is not indicative of future results. No information, analysis, or product—including Expert Advisors (EAs), indicators, strategies, or signals—no guarantees profits or eliminates the risk of loss. All trading decisions you make are your own responsibility.

      You should only trade with money you can afford to lose. Always consult with a licensed financial advisor if you have doubts about whether Forex trading is appropriate for you.

      By using this product or accessing the information provided, you acknowledge that you understand and accept the risks involved in Forex trading.

    Рекомендуем также
    CyBRG RX
    Arseny Potyekhin
    3.91 (11)
    Эксперты
    Встречайте CyBRG RX: Торговый помощник нового поколения Шагните в будущее трейдинга вместе с CyBRG RX — вашим передовым торговым партнёром, созданным для улучшения вашего торгового опыта. Используя мощь передовых нейронных сетей, CyBRG RX разработан для анализа и адаптации к постоянно меняющимся рыночным условиям с непревзойдённой точностью. Поскольку эта стратегия настолько уникальна, я хочу продать лишь ограниченное число лицензий. Поэтому цена будет постепенно расти, чтобы ограничить прод
    Supply Demand Brake Out
    Domantas Juodenis
    Эксперты
    Supply Demand Breakout EA - Professional Edition Automated Supply & Demand Zone Trading System with Advanced Risk Management and False Breakout Protection  WHAT IS THIS EA? The Supply Demand Breakout EA is a fully automated trading robot that identifies and trades high-probability supply and demand zones using institutional trading concepts. It combines CHoCH (Change of Character) and BOS (Break of Structure) detection with intelligent risk management and a professional real-time dashboard. Perf
    Mean reversion automatic
    Samuel Bedin
    Эксперты
    Mean reversion automatic is a trading bot for people wanting a secure trading automation. Based on several filters making efficient trades. Designed for major forex. Adjustables parameters availables. Make x3 in a few months losing a few penny as you can see on screenshot. Included money management and growth compounding. Make your trades in total security with this bot. Do not hesitate to contact me
    New Rate MT5
    POPEY GROUP S.A.C.S.
    Эксперты
    New Rate EA – автоматизация точных прорывов New Rate EA – это полностью автоматизированный советник, разработанный для точного и дисциплинированного использования ежедневных возможностей прорыва. Он торгует только один раз в день , фиксируя определенный внутридневной диапазон и выполняя сделки в точной точке прорыва. Без повторных входов, без чрезмерной торговли, без эмоций. Основанный на проверенной концепции Opening Range Breakout (ORB), New Rate сочетает в себе чистое исполнение, строгий конт
    Indicement MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.04 (26)
    Эксперты
    Добро пожаловать в Indicement! ПОДСТАВКА ГОТОВА! -> скачать файлы набора   здесь ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT     привносит мой 15-летний опыт создания профессиональных торговых алгоритмов на рынки инде
    Maya MT5
    Manpreet Singh
    4.5 (2)
    Эксперты
    MAYA is a smart trading system that uses a grid strategy and has been working well on real accounts for many years. Unlike other systems that are made to fit past data, Maya was built to take advantage of real, ongoing patterns in the market. So, it’s not just guessing and hoping to win. It actually understands how the market works and uses that to make money. It just needs a onetime setup and then you can relax and see its working.   LIVE ACCOUNT STATS CAN BE CHECKED ON MYFXBOOK RUNNING FROM SI
    MLTA by Vertice
    Camille Eric Tronel
    Эксперты
    Introducing MLTA by Vertice – A Cutting-Edge Trading Solution At Vertice , we firmly believe that data-driven insights can significantly enhance trading performance. MLTA (Machine Learning Technical Analysis) is our fully automated trading strategy, designed to streamline decision-making and optimize trade execution with precision. How It Works MLTA leverages advanced computational techniques to identify the most optimal trading channel within a specified time horizon T . This channel is mathem
    The Viper EA MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    3.9 (10)
    Эксперты
    Текущее промо: Остался только 1 по 349$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Обязательно ознакомьтесь с нашим «   комбо-пакетом Ultimate EA   » в нашем   промо-блоге   !   Низкий риск в реальном времени   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1492890 Советник Viper использует четкие и эффективные входы «возврата к среднему» в течение периода торговых сессий (между 23 и 1 часами по Гринвичу + 2, летнее время США).    Эти сделки уже имеют очень высокий успех, но если рынок развернется против позиции, советн
    HMA Scalper Pro EA
    Vladimir Shumikhin
    5 (2)
    Эксперты
    HMA Scalper Pro EA — это многофункциональный робот для активного трейдинга на самых востребованных финансовых инструментах, включая популярные валютные пары (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), золото (XAU/USD), нефть (Brent, WTI) и криптовалюты (BTC, ETH, LTC и прочие). В основе алгоритма лежит модернизированная версия скользящей средней Hull (HMA), которая даёт более чёткие сигналы по сравнению с классическими Moving Average. Советник гибко реагирует на краткосрочные ценовые колебани
    Combo All In One MT5
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Эксперты
    Combo All In One is an EA combo 10   strategies , The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Normally you will have to pay 10x fee to buy 10 EAs with different strategies. But with ALL IN ONE, you only need to pay 1 time to own an EA that includes 10 different strategies. This is a cost-effective solution and combines effective methods. Timeframe M15, Minimum deposit $1,000, Leverage 1:500. STRATEGY1: MOVING AVERAGE STRATEGY2: RSI STRATEGY3: MACD STRATEGY4: BOLLINGER BANDS S
    Zenth
    Willy Raditya
    4.33 (3)
    Эксперты
    Zenth – Точная торговля с защитой прибыли Почему довольствоваться посредственным? Zenth — это не просто еще один экспертный советник — это дисциплинированная торговая машина. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые придают значение разумному рисковому воздействию и стратегическому выполнению, этот EA предлагает чистое, мощное торговое решение, которое сосредоточено на последовательности и защите прибыли. Создан для трейдеров, которые мысли в будущее Как он торгует:  Торговля основана на высокове
    DS Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.31 (32)
    Эксперты
    Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
    Gold Farming
    Sigit Hariyono
    Эксперты
    Gold Farming is a fully automated expert advisor that uses complex algorithm mainly based on Standard Deviation, CCI, and several other indicators as confirmations. This forex EA uses adaptive take profit and stop loss based on price action, and fixed hard stop loss to secure equity drawdown. This forex trading robot works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is especially designed for   Gold  H1  timeframe. Main Features:  No Martingale. No Hedging.  No Averaging. No Grid.   Setting Paramet
    AlgoFusion FX
    Salvatore Caligiuri
    5 (2)
    Эксперты
    AlgoFusion FX – это продвинутый Советник (Expert Advisor, EA) , предназначенный для трейдеров, стремящихся к надежному, диверсифицированному и мультистратегическому подходу к алгоритмической торговле. Разработанный для исключительного управления рисками, адаптации к рынку и оптимизации производительности, этот EA интегрирует сложные количественные модели и алгоритмы машинного обучения для повышения прибыльности в постоянно меняющихся рыночных условиях. Будь вы институциональным трейдером или час
    Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    3.97 (58)
    Эксперты
    Exp-TickSniper -  высокоскоростной тиковый скальпер (scalper) с автоподбором параметров для каждой валютной пары автоматически. Вы мечтаете о советнике, который будет автоматически рассчитывать параметры торговли? Автоматически оптимизироваться и настраиваться? Мы представляем нашу новую разработку в мире форекс. Тиковый скальпер для терминалов  МТ5 TickSniper . Версия TickSniper  Скальпер  для терминала MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Полная инструкция   + DEMO + PDF Советник разработан на основе о
    Aussie Precision
    Kaloyan Ivanov
    Эксперты
    Добавлена возможность изменять размер лота и сделать советник максимально дешевым. При покупке вы получите поддержку и будущие обновления. Пожалуйста, поддержите его развитие. Этот советник готов к работе «из коробки». AussiePrecision — это эксперт-советник для MetaTrader 5 с точной временной настройкой, специально разработанный для валютной пары AUD/USD. Он предназначен для исполнения сделок в заранее определённые и контролируемые моменты времени, что делает его идеальным решением для трейдеров
    Nova DCA Trader
    Anita Monus
    Эксперты
    Nova DCA Trader is an Expert Advisor designed to manage trades using the Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, allowing for controlled position scaling during trending or volatile markets. By averaging into positions at predefined levels, this EA aims to improve entry price and maximize profit potential while managing risk carefully. Unlike reckless grid or martingale systems, Nova DCA Trader employs strict rules for scaling and exit management, ensuring that each additional position aligns with
    MMM Japanese Candles
    Andre Tavares
    Эксперты
    The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
    OXI DCA machine
    Nickey Magale
    Эксперты
    Oxi – Mean Reversion DCA Riser (MT5 Expert Advisor) Oxi is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines advanced Mean Reversion logic with strategic Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) to help you grow your account steadily. Designed to work across multiple currency pairs using adaptive analysis and smart trade management, Oxi offers a high win rate, flexible controls, and reliable recovery—perfect for traders who want performance with peace of mind. Key Features: ️ Plug & Pla
    Crazy Cobra
    Fudheni Petrus Nambambi
    Эксперты
    PARAMETER RECOMMENDATION Symbol USDCHF Timeframe H2 Minimum Balance $420 Recommended  $550+ Broker Type ECN / RAW Spread Prop Firm Compatible Yes (strict drawdown control) Hartman Trading Co:   https://t.me/ +-8Cc5F2r3-thOTVk Crazy Cobra Pricing Tiers: Upon purchase, please send me a direct message to receive your two bonuses of Premium EA's. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155637 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155251 Purchase: To   meet   the   interests   of the   buyer   and
    FabTradeX GJ
    Raffaele Romano
    Эксперты
    Revolutionize Your Trading Game with FabTradeX: A Decade-Proven Expert Advisor for GBPJPY Mastery! Embark on a new era of trading excellence with FabTradeX, an intricate Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for algorithmic trading on the GBPJPY forex pair. This powerhouse strategy isn't just a game-changer – it's a decade-long market exploit trend that consistently outperforms, rarely stepping into negative territory. The secret? It's not overfitted; FabTradeX draws inspiration directly from t
    BabaYaga Nasdaq MT5
    Sakhid Ngabduloh
    Эксперты
    Introducing   BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror  — a state-of-the-art trading advisor designed to transform your trading experience through strategic precision, adaptability, and advanced market analysis. Built with proprietary trading algorithms and deep market insights,   BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror   delivers exceptional performance across diverse trading environments, helping you stay ahead of market trends. Features of BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror Low Drawdown One of the standout features of B
    Gold Quant Ai
    Hizbullah Mangal
    5 (4)
    Эксперты
    LIVE SIGNALS – REAL TRADING ACCOUNTS Primary Live Signal (Default Settings) Since 03 September 2025 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329812 Secondary Live Signal (Default Settings) Since 08 December 2025 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347752 Both signals are traded on real accounts and are fully public on MQL5, allowing independent verification of: Full trade history Drawdown and risk behaviour Growth and consistency Real market execution No demo trading. Full transparency. LIMITED LA
    SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
    Adam Gerasimov
    Эксперты
    Финансовый Робот SolarTrade Suite: LaunchPad Market Expert - предназначенный для открытия торговых сделок! Это торговый робот, который использует особые инновационные и передовые алгоритмы для рассчета своих значений, Ваш Помошник в Мире Финансовых Рынков. Испольуйте наш набор индикаторов из серии SolarTrade Suite чтобы лучше выбрать момент для запуска этого робота. Проверьте другие наши продукты из серии SolarTrade Suite внизу описания. Хотите уверенно ориентироваться в мире инвестиций и фи
    Goldplup
    Wesley
    4.75 (4)
    Эксперты
    END OF THE YEAR Discount !!!!! (end soon!) Original price $508 (before discount) : Current price: $254 USD (+tax) Grab your copy now before its too late! Proven Live Signals :  Goldplup Signals TAKE ACTION NOW!!! or never... Donchian Channel Breakout How far can a Donchian breakout move before reversing? Goldplup EA is designed to capture those moves with precision. It applies the proven Donchian Channel method in 2 selectable modes, each tuned for different levels of risk and market behavior
    The Bitcoin Reaper
    Profalgo Limited
    3.7 (33)
    Эксперты
    ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене будет доступно лишь очень ограниченное количество экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 999$ НОВИНКА (от 349$) --> ПОЛУЧИТЕ 1 EA БЕСПЛАТНО (для 2 номеров торговых счетов). Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Добро пожаловать в BITCOIN REAPER!   После колоссального успеха Gold Reaper я решил, что пришло время применить те же принципы победы к рынку биткоинов,
    Euro GB Advance Grid
    Mr Tanakorn Suwannawat
    Эксперты
    This EA is written to generate cash flow for you. Using Grid system to make profits easier Just you set the values according to the instructions. The risk would be a safe risk. Cost 1000 USD per 0.04 Lot and Profit Target = 20 USD. For example , if the cost is 2000 USD Init Lot = 0.04*2 = 0.08 Profit Target = 20*2 = 40 Initial cost should be 1000 USD. Features - Open order with Safe Signal. - Easy to Setup ( Using Default Input Variable ). - Suitable for Generate Cashflow. - Backtest on   B
    SmartScalp Pro MT5
    Serhii Shtepa
    Эксперты
    Скальпинг бот для пары золото/доллар (XAU/USD) — это мощное и универсальное решение для трейдеров, которое обеспечивает максимальную эффективность в условиях динамичного рынка. Бот специально разработан для скальпинга: он анализирует изменения цены и делает ставки ещё до начала значительного движения. Это позволяет заранее занимать выгодные позиции и извлекать прибыль из самых малейших рыночных колебаний. Основные преимущества: Гибкость: Подходит для любых рыночных условий и адаптируется под ваш
    RSI Intelligent
    Sabil Yudifera
    Эксперты
    RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
    Fisherman MT5
    Agus Santoso
    Эксперты
    Версия MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127890 Версия MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127891 Fisherman — это усовершенствованный сетевой экспертный советник (EA), разработанный для систематического отслеживания ценовых движений. Подобно рыбаку, закидывающему сеть для ловли рыбы, этот советник развертывает структурированную сетку отложенных ордеров, чтобы максимально использовать рыночные возможности. Советник работает в двух гибких режимах: 1. Автоматический режим — сов
    С этим продуктом покупают
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (377)
    Эксперты
    Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
    Aot
    Thi Ngoc Tram Le
    4.72 (36)
    Эксперты
    AOT MT5 - Мультивалютная система с искусственным интеллектом нового поколения Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ВАЖНО! После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке: Ресурс Описание Понимание торговой частоты AOT Почему бот не торгует каждый день Как настроить AOT Bot Пошаговое руководство по установке Set files AOT MT5 - это продвинутый Expert Advisor, работающий н
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (20)
    Эксперты
    РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 5 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Советн
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.65 (20)
    Эксперты
    Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    5 (16)
    Эксперты
    Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (87)
    Эксперты
    Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (9)
    Эксперты
    ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.56 (75)
    Эксперты
    Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.84 (83)
    Эксперты
    Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (496)
    Эксперты
    Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
    Nova Gold X
    Hicham Chergui
    5 (6)
    Эксперты
    Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.44 (64)
    Эксперты
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
    Pivot Killer
    Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
    4.6 (20)
    Эксперты
    Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
    Argos Rage
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    4.58 (26)
    Эксперты
    Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
    CryonX EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    5 (1)
    Эксперты
    Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (129)
    Эксперты
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    Эксперты
    BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (88)
    Эксперты
    ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (7)
    Эксперты
    Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.88 (24)
    Эксперты
    PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
    HTTP ea
    Yury Orlov
    5 (8)
    Эксперты
    How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    Эксперты
    Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
    EA Pips Hunter
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.25 (4)
    Эксперты
    Реальный мониторинг. Честные тесты. Ноль хайпа. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Прежде чем перейти к техническим деталям, есть две вещи, которые ты должен знать: PipsHunter подтвержден реальным мониторингом на реальном счёте. Экспертный советник работает в живой торговле уже несколько месяцев на реальном счёте (Pepperstone), и мониторинг полностью открыт. Никаких симуляций, никаких скрытых аккаунтов, никаких “идеальных бэктестов” — реальные торговые результаты подтверждают фактическую эффективн
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (28)
    Эксперты
    ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
    Autorithm AI
    Zaha Feiz
    4.6 (10)
    Эксперты
    Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
    Nano Machine
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (4)
    Эксперты
    ЧЕРНАЯ ПЯТНИЦА СКИДКА 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Обычная цена: $997 до Черной пятницы: $498.50 (Скидка будет отражена во время промо-акции.) Начало распродажи: 27 ноября 2025 года - ограниченная акция в честь Черной пятницы. Розыгрыш в Черную пятницу: Все покупатели Nano Machine GPT во время акции Черной пятницы могут принять участие в случайном розыгрыше призов: 1 x активация Syna 1 x активация AiQ 1 x активация Mean Machine GPT Как принять участие: 1) После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщени
    Golden Hen EA
    Taner Altinsoy
    5 (7)
    Эксперты
    Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика советника сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или техники усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые советником
    Golden Synapse
    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
    3.67 (51)
    Эксперты
    Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    4.2 (40)
    Эксперты
    AxonShift — алгоритмическая система с адаптивной логикой исполнения AxonShift — это автономный торговый алгоритм, специально разработанный и оптимизированный для работы с XAUUSD на таймфрейме H1. Его архитектура основана на модульной логике, которая анализирует поведение рынка через сочетание краткосрочной динамики и импульсов среднесрочного направления. Система избегает чрезмерного реагирования на шум и не использует высокочастотные подходы, сосредотачиваясь на контролируемых торговых циклах, з
    Quantum StarMan
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (103)
    Эксперты
    Всем привет, позвольте представиться: Я —   Quantum StarMan,   потрясающий и самый новый член семьи   Quantum EAs   . Я — полностью автоматизированный мультивалютный советник, способный работать с пятью динамическими парами:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD и USDCAD   . С предельной точностью и непоколебимой ответственностью я выведу вашу торговлю на новый уровень. Вот в чём фишка: я не полагаюсь на стратегии Мартингейла. Вместо этого я использую сложную сеточную систему, разработанную для дос
    Другие продукты этого автора
    Trend Detector RZKY
    Sudibyo Raharjo
    Индикаторы
    Engulfing Signal Pro is a powerful and lightweight MQL5 indicator designed to deliver high-probability market entries based on candlestick Engulfing patterns combined with advanced internal calculations. This indicator is built for traders who demand accuracy, clarity, and speed—without repainting. Key Features Smart Engulfing Detection Automatically detects bullish and bearish Engulfing patterns using strict candle-body rules, ensuring that only meaningful price reversals trigger signals. Mult
    HunterRZK
    Sudibyo Raharjo
    Эксперты
    This EA is based on the calculation of two candles. This EA can be used either as a Martingale EA or an Averaging EA. You can limit the number of orders that will be opened. This EA uses a trailing stop function, allowing you to lock in your profits to the maximum. Quick Setup in 4 Steps: 1. Launch RZK on your chosen symbol:   XAUUSD   with the recommended timeframe:   M15 . 2. Pick your trading instruments (examples: XAUUSD) and set your Setting. 3. Enable the   trailing stop function, allowi
    DoubleCandle
    Sudibyo Raharjo
    Эксперты
    This EA is based on the calculation of two candles. This EA is Single Shoot using RSI LEVEL as a trend filter This EA uses a trailing stop function, allowing you to lock in your profits to the maximum. Quick Setup in 4 Steps: 1. Launch DoubleCandle on your chosen symbol:   XAUUSD   with the recommended timeframe:   M15 . 2. Pick your trading instruments (examples: XAUUSD) and set your Setting. 3. Enable the     trailing stop function, allowing you to lock in your profits to the maximum. 4. Fee
    Фильтр:
    Нет отзывов
    Ответ на отзыв