Moedas / UTZ
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
UTZ: Utz Brands Inc Class A
12.66 USD 0.21 (1.69%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do UTZ para hoje mudou para 1.69%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 12.39 e o mais alto foi 12.67.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Utz Brands Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UTZ Notícias
- Tyson Foods vai remover xarope de milho e outros aditivos até 2025
- Utz Brands: Steady Business In The Snacking Industry (NYSE:UTZ)
- Utz Brands declares quarterly dividend of $0.061 per share
- Moody’s revises Utz’s outlook to negative on high leverage
- Piper Sandler highlights beverage sector strength amid food, alcohol headwinds
- Baron Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Utz Brands stock falls after Q2 earnings miss, UBS maintains Neutral rating
- Utz Q2 Revenue Up 2.9%
- J&J Snack Foods: A Top Defensive Pick Ready To Rumble (NASDAQ:JJSF)
- Utz Brands (UTZ) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Utz Brands Q2 2025 slides: volume-led growth strategy delivers 2.9% sales increase
- Utz Brands stock rating reiterated at Outperform by RBC Capital
- Analysts Estimate Ingredion (INGR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Utz Brands (UTZ) Reports Next Week: What Awaits?
- Brian Davidson highlights food stocks with potential despite industry challenges
- As Kraft Heinz reportedly weighs split, analysts say more food companies need to break up
- Utz Brands appoints Trevor Martin as SVP of investor relations
- Barclays lowers Utz Brands stock price target to $16 from $17
- AMG GW&K Small Cap Core Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Utz Brands: A Snack Stock To Watch, But Not To Bite Just Yet (NYSE:UTZ)
- Utz Brands announces quarterly dividend of $0.061 per share
- Utz Brands to Webcast Presentation at the Oppenheimer 25th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on June 10
- Nomad Foods: A Cheap, Resilient Compounder In A Mature Market (NYSE:NOMD)
- Street Calls of the Week
Faixa diária
12.39 12.67
Faixa anual
11.53 18.29
- Fechamento anterior
- 12.45
- Open
- 12.42
- Bid
- 12.66
- Ask
- 12.96
- Low
- 12.39
- High
- 12.67
- Volume
- 884
- Mudança diária
- 1.69%
- Mudança mensal
- -5.80%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -10.15%
- Mudança anual
- -28.88%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh