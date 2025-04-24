Currencies / UTZ
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
UTZ: Utz Brands Inc Class A
12.80 USD 0.27 (2.15%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UTZ exchange rate has changed by 2.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.46 and at a high of 12.82.
Follow Utz Brands Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UTZ News
- Utz Brands: Steady Business In The Snacking Industry (NYSE:UTZ)
- Utz Brands declares quarterly dividend of $0.061 per share
- Moody’s revises Utz’s outlook to negative on high leverage
- Piper Sandler highlights beverage sector strength amid food, alcohol headwinds
- Baron Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Utz Brands stock falls after Q2 earnings miss, UBS maintains Neutral rating
- Utz Q2 Revenue Up 2.9%
- J&J Snack Foods: A Top Defensive Pick Ready To Rumble (NASDAQ:JJSF)
- Utz Brands (UTZ) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Utz Brands Q2 2025 slides: volume-led growth strategy delivers 2.9% sales increase
- Utz Brands stock rating reiterated at Outperform by RBC Capital
- Analysts Estimate Ingredion (INGR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Utz Brands (UTZ) Reports Next Week: What Awaits?
- Brian Davidson highlights food stocks with potential despite industry challenges
- As Kraft Heinz reportedly weighs split, analysts say more food companies need to break up
- Utz Brands appoints Trevor Martin as SVP of investor relations
- Barclays lowers Utz Brands stock price target to $16 from $17
- AMG GW&K Small Cap Core Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Utz Brands: A Snack Stock To Watch, But Not To Bite Just Yet (NYSE:UTZ)
- Utz Brands announces quarterly dividend of $0.061 per share
- Utz Brands to Webcast Presentation at the Oppenheimer 25th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on June 10
- Nomad Foods: A Cheap, Resilient Compounder In A Mature Market (NYSE:NOMD)
- Street Calls of the Week
- Utz Brands Gets Analyst Upgrade As Salty Snacks Gain Traction, Promotions Ease - Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT), SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)
Daily Range
12.46 12.82
Year Range
11.53 18.29
- Previous Close
- 12.53
- Open
- 12.52
- Bid
- 12.80
- Ask
- 13.10
- Low
- 12.46
- High
- 12.82
- Volume
- 2.143 K
- Daily Change
- 2.15%
- Month Change
- -4.76%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.16%
- Year Change
- -28.09%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%