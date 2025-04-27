通貨 / UTZ
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
UTZ: Utz Brands Inc Class A
12.81 USD 0.36 (2.89%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
UTZの今日の為替レートは、2.89%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.39の安値と12.82の高値で取引されました。
Utz Brands Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UTZ News
- タイソン・フーズ、2025年までに高果糖コーンシロップなどの添加物を排除へ
- Utz Brands: Steady Business In The Snacking Industry (NYSE:UTZ)
- Utz Brands declares quarterly dividend of $0.061 per share
- Moody’s revises Utz’s outlook to negative on high leverage
- Piper Sandler highlights beverage sector strength amid food, alcohol headwinds
- Baron Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Utz Brands stock falls after Q2 earnings miss, UBS maintains Neutral rating
- Utz Q2 Revenue Up 2.9%
- J&J Snack Foods: A Top Defensive Pick Ready To Rumble (NASDAQ:JJSF)
- Utz Brands (UTZ) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Utz Brands Q2 2025 slides: volume-led growth strategy delivers 2.9% sales increase
- Utz Brands stock rating reiterated at Outperform by RBC Capital
- Analysts Estimate Ingredion (INGR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Utz Brands (UTZ) Reports Next Week: What Awaits?
- Brian Davidson highlights food stocks with potential despite industry challenges
- As Kraft Heinz reportedly weighs split, analysts say more food companies need to break up
- Utz Brands appoints Trevor Martin as SVP of investor relations
- Barclays lowers Utz Brands stock price target to $16 from $17
- AMG GW&K Small Cap Core Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Utz Brands: A Snack Stock To Watch, But Not To Bite Just Yet (NYSE:UTZ)
- Utz Brands announces quarterly dividend of $0.061 per share
- Utz Brands to Webcast Presentation at the Oppenheimer 25th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on June 10
- Nomad Foods: A Cheap, Resilient Compounder In A Mature Market (NYSE:NOMD)
- Street Calls of the Week
1日のレンジ
12.39 12.82
1年のレンジ
11.53 18.29
- 以前の終値
- 12.45
- 始値
- 12.42
- 買値
- 12.81
- 買値
- 13.11
- 安値
- 12.39
- 高値
- 12.82
- 出来高
- 2.183 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.89%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.69%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -9.08%
- 1年の変化
- -28.03%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K