UTZ: Utz Brands Inc Class A

12.80 USD 0.01 (0.08%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio UTZ ha avuto una variazione del -0.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.62 e ad un massimo di 12.82.

Segui le dinamiche di Utz Brands Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
12.62 12.82
Intervallo Annuale
11.53 18.29
Chiusura Precedente
12.81
Apertura
12.81
Bid
12.80
Ask
13.10
Minimo
12.62
Massimo
12.82
Volume
1.143 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.08%
Variazione Mensile
-4.76%
Variazione Semestrale
-9.16%
Variazione Annuale
-28.09%
20 settembre, sabato