Valute / UTZ
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
UTZ: Utz Brands Inc Class A
12.80 USD 0.01 (0.08%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio UTZ ha avuto una variazione del -0.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.62 e ad un massimo di 12.82.
Segui le dinamiche di Utz Brands Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UTZ News
- Tyson Foods eliminerà lo sciroppo di mais ad alto fruttosio e altri additivi entro il 2025
- Utz Brands: Steady Business In The Snacking Industry (NYSE:UTZ)
- Utz Brands declares quarterly dividend of $0.061 per share
- Moody’s revises Utz’s outlook to negative on high leverage
- Piper Sandler highlights beverage sector strength amid food, alcohol headwinds
- Baron Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Utz Brands stock falls after Q2 earnings miss, UBS maintains Neutral rating
- Utz Q2 Revenue Up 2.9%
- J&J Snack Foods: A Top Defensive Pick Ready To Rumble (NASDAQ:JJSF)
- Utz Brands (UTZ) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Utz Brands Q2 2025 slides: volume-led growth strategy delivers 2.9% sales increase
- Utz Brands stock rating reiterated at Outperform by RBC Capital
- Analysts Estimate Ingredion (INGR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Utz Brands (UTZ) Reports Next Week: What Awaits?
- Brian Davidson highlights food stocks with potential despite industry challenges
- As Kraft Heinz reportedly weighs split, analysts say more food companies need to break up
- Utz Brands appoints Trevor Martin as SVP of investor relations
- Barclays lowers Utz Brands stock price target to $16 from $17
- AMG GW&K Small Cap Core Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Utz Brands: A Snack Stock To Watch, But Not To Bite Just Yet (NYSE:UTZ)
- Utz Brands announces quarterly dividend of $0.061 per share
- Utz Brands to Webcast Presentation at the Oppenheimer 25th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on June 10
- Nomad Foods: A Cheap, Resilient Compounder In A Mature Market (NYSE:NOMD)
- Street Calls of the Week
Intervallo Giornaliero
12.62 12.82
Intervallo Annuale
11.53 18.29
- Chiusura Precedente
- 12.81
- Apertura
- 12.81
- Bid
- 12.80
- Ask
- 13.10
- Minimo
- 12.62
- Massimo
- 12.82
- Volume
- 1.143 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.08%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.76%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -9.16%
- Variazione Annuale
- -28.09%
20 settembre, sabato