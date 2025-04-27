货币 / UTZ
UTZ: Utz Brands Inc Class A
12.70 USD 0.10 (0.78%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日UTZ汇率已更改-0.78%。当日，交易品种以低点12.68和高点12.85进行交易。
关注Utz Brands Inc Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UTZ新闻
- 泰森食品将在2025年前停用高果糖玉米糖浆等添加剂
- Utz Brands: Steady Business In The Snacking Industry (NYSE:UTZ)
- Utz Brands declares quarterly dividend of $0.061 per share
- Moody’s revises Utz’s outlook to negative on high leverage
- Piper Sandler highlights beverage sector strength amid food, alcohol headwinds
- Baron Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Utz Brands stock falls after Q2 earnings miss, UBS maintains Neutral rating
- Utz Q2 Revenue Up 2.9%
- J&J Snack Foods: A Top Defensive Pick Ready To Rumble (NASDAQ:JJSF)
- Utz Brands (UTZ) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Utz Brands Q2 2025 slides: volume-led growth strategy delivers 2.9% sales increase
- Utz Brands stock rating reiterated at Outperform by RBC Capital
- Analysts Estimate Ingredion (INGR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Utz Brands (UTZ) Reports Next Week: What Awaits?
- Brian Davidson highlights food stocks with potential despite industry challenges
- As Kraft Heinz reportedly weighs split, analysts say more food companies need to break up
- Utz Brands appoints Trevor Martin as SVP of investor relations
- Barclays lowers Utz Brands stock price target to $16 from $17
- AMG GW&K Small Cap Core Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Utz Brands: A Snack Stock To Watch, But Not To Bite Just Yet (NYSE:UTZ)
- Utz Brands announces quarterly dividend of $0.061 per share
- Utz Brands to Webcast Presentation at the Oppenheimer 25th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on June 10
- Nomad Foods: A Cheap, Resilient Compounder In A Mature Market (NYSE:NOMD)
- Street Calls of the Week
日范围
12.68 12.85
年范围
11.53 18.29
- 前一天收盘价
- 12.80
- 开盘价
- 12.81
- 卖价
- 12.70
- 买价
- 13.00
- 最低价
- 12.68
- 最高价
- 12.85
- 交易量
- 645
- 日变化
- -0.78%
- 月变化
- -5.51%
- 6个月变化
- -9.87%
- 年变化
- -28.65%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值