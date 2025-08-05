Moedas / SYK
SYK: Stryker Corporation
376.66 USD 0.09 (0.02%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SYK para hoje mudou para 0.02%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 374.82 e o mais alto foi 381.19.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Stryker Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SYK Notícias
- Ações da Stryker iniciam com classificação Neutra pela Rothschild Redburn e preço-alvo de US$ 420
- Stryker stock initiated at Neutral by Rothschild Redburn with $420 target
- Needham maintains Hold rating on Penumbra stock ahead of PE trial results
- SNN or SYK: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Investing in the Age of Longevity: Silver Economy Stocks in Focus
- Has Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
- Tracking Terry Smith’s Fundsmith 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Shoulder Innovations stock initiated with Buy rating by BTIG
- Stryker Stock: Keeps Beating Expectations, Yet Investors Should Stay Cautious (NYSE:SYK)
- Stryker's Robotics and Global Gains Offset by Macro Concerns
- Stryker Q2: Record Mako Installation And High Utilization (NYSE:SYK)
- Can An Activist Shake Up Medtronic's 'More Solid Than Stellar' Results?
- Macquarie Healthcare Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:DLHIX)
- Jefferies’ top stock picks: From Big Tech to semis, these are consistent winners
- Stryker (SYK) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- SNN vs. SYK: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- ISRG's Ion Platform Procedure Grows 52%: Can This Trend Continue?
- 4 GARP Stocks That Investors Can Scoop Up for Maximum Returns
- J&J's MedTech Unit Sales Improve in Q2: Will the Upside Continue?
- Exclusive-India pauses plans to buy U.S. arms after Trump’s tariffs
- Stryker declares quarterly dividend of $0.84 per share
- Analysis-Struggling US healthcare stocks endure rough 2025 but draw some bargain hunters
- Stryker (SYK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Are Medical Stocks Lagging Stryker (SYK) This Year?
Faixa diária
374.82 381.19
Faixa anual
329.16 405.81
- Fechamento anterior
- 376.57
- Open
- 376.00
- Bid
- 376.66
- Ask
- 376.96
- Low
- 374.82
- High
- 381.19
- Volume
- 1.392 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.02%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.03%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 2.52%
- Mudança anual
- 4.05%
