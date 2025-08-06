Valute / SYK
SYK: Stryker Corporation
376.70 USD 0.97 (0.26%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SYK ha avuto una variazione del -0.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 376.31 e ad un massimo di 380.34.
Segui le dinamiche di Stryker Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SYK News
- SYK Partners With Siemens Healthineers to Boost Stroke, Aneurysm Care
- Azioni Stryker iniziate a Neutral da Rothschild Redburn con target di $420
- Stryker stock initiated at Neutral by Rothschild Redburn with $420 target
- Needham maintains Hold rating on Penumbra stock ahead of PE trial results
- SNN or SYK: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Investing in the Age of Longevity: Silver Economy Stocks in Focus
- Has Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
- Tracking Terry Smith’s Fundsmith 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Shoulder Innovations stock initiated with Buy rating by BTIG
- Stryker Stock: Keeps Beating Expectations, Yet Investors Should Stay Cautious (NYSE:SYK)
- Stryker's Robotics and Global Gains Offset by Macro Concerns
- Stryker Q2: Record Mako Installation And High Utilization (NYSE:SYK)
- Can An Activist Shake Up Medtronic's 'More Solid Than Stellar' Results?
- Macquarie Healthcare Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:DLHIX)
- Jefferies’ top stock picks: From Big Tech to semis, these are consistent winners
- Stryker (SYK) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- SNN vs. SYK: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- ISRG's Ion Platform Procedure Grows 52%: Can This Trend Continue?
- 4 GARP Stocks That Investors Can Scoop Up for Maximum Returns
- J&J's MedTech Unit Sales Improve in Q2: Will the Upside Continue?
- Exclusive-India pauses plans to buy U.S. arms after Trump’s tariffs
- Stryker declares quarterly dividend of $0.84 per share
- Analysis-Struggling US healthcare stocks endure rough 2025 but draw some bargain hunters
- Stryker (SYK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
376.31 380.34
Intervallo Annuale
329.16 405.81
- Chiusura Precedente
- 377.67
- Apertura
- 378.94
- Bid
- 376.70
- Ask
- 377.00
- Minimo
- 376.31
- Massimo
- 380.34
- Volume
- 1.526 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.26%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.01%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2.53%
- Variazione Annuale
- 4.06%
20 settembre, sabato