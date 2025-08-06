QuotazioniSezioni
SYK: Stryker Corporation

376.70 USD 0.97 (0.26%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SYK ha avuto una variazione del -0.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 376.31 e ad un massimo di 380.34.

Segui le dinamiche di Stryker Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
376.31 380.34
Intervallo Annuale
329.16 405.81
Chiusura Precedente
377.67
Apertura
378.94
Bid
376.70
Ask
377.00
Minimo
376.31
Massimo
380.34
Volume
1.526 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.26%
Variazione Mensile
-3.01%
Variazione Semestrale
2.53%
Variazione Annuale
4.06%
