통화 / SYK
SYK: Stryker Corporation
376.70 USD 0.97 (0.26%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SYK 환율이 오늘 -0.26%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 376.31이고 고가는 380.34이었습니다.
Stryker Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
SYK News
- SYK Partners With Siemens Healthineers to Boost Stroke, Aneurysm Care
- 스트라이커(SYK), Rothschild Redburn, ’중립’ 의견 제시, 목표가 $420
- Stryker stock initiated at Neutral by Rothschild Redburn with $420 target
- Needham maintains Hold rating on Penumbra stock ahead of PE trial results
- SNN or SYK: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Investing in the Age of Longevity: Silver Economy Stocks in Focus
- Has Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
- Tracking Terry Smith’s Fundsmith 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Shoulder Innovations stock initiated with Buy rating by BTIG
- Stryker Stock: Keeps Beating Expectations, Yet Investors Should Stay Cautious (NYSE:SYK)
- Stryker's Robotics and Global Gains Offset by Macro Concerns
- Stryker Q2: Record Mako Installation And High Utilization (NYSE:SYK)
- Can An Activist Shake Up Medtronic's 'More Solid Than Stellar' Results?
- Macquarie Healthcare Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:DLHIX)
- Jefferies’ top stock picks: From Big Tech to semis, these are consistent winners
- Stryker (SYK) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- SNN vs. SYK: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- ISRG's Ion Platform Procedure Grows 52%: Can This Trend Continue?
- 4 GARP Stocks That Investors Can Scoop Up for Maximum Returns
- J&J's MedTech Unit Sales Improve in Q2: Will the Upside Continue?
- Exclusive-India pauses plans to buy U.S. arms after Trump’s tariffs
- Stryker declares quarterly dividend of $0.84 per share
- Analysis-Struggling US healthcare stocks endure rough 2025 but draw some bargain hunters
- Stryker (SYK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
일일 변동 비율
376.31 380.34
년간 변동
329.16 405.81
- 이전 종가
- 377.67
- 시가
- 378.94
- Bid
- 376.70
- Ask
- 377.00
- 저가
- 376.31
- 고가
- 380.34
- 볼륨
- 1.526 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.26%
- 월 변동
- -3.01%
- 6개월 변동
- 2.53%
- 년간 변동율
- 4.06%
