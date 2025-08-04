货币 / SYK
SYK: Stryker Corporation
376.57 USD 0.76 (0.20%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SYK汇率已更改-0.20%。当日，交易品种以低点375.00和高点378.53进行交易。
关注Stryker Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SYK新闻
- Needham maintains Hold rating on Penumbra stock ahead of PE trial results
- SNN or SYK: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Investing in the Age of Longevity: Silver Economy Stocks in Focus
- Has Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
- Tracking Terry Smith’s Fundsmith 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Shoulder Innovations stock initiated with Buy rating by BTIG
- Stryker Stock: Keeps Beating Expectations, Yet Investors Should Stay Cautious (NYSE:SYK)
- Stryker's Robotics and Global Gains Offset by Macro Concerns
- Stryker Q2: Record Mako Installation And High Utilization (NYSE:SYK)
- Can An Activist Shake Up Medtronic's 'More Solid Than Stellar' Results?
- Macquarie Healthcare Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:DLHIX)
- Jefferies’ top stock picks: From Big Tech to semis, these are consistent winners
- Stryker (SYK) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- SNN vs. SYK: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- ISRG's Ion Platform Procedure Grows 52%: Can This Trend Continue?
- 4 GARP Stocks That Investors Can Scoop Up for Maximum Returns
- J&J's MedTech Unit Sales Improve in Q2: Will the Upside Continue?
- Exclusive-India pauses plans to buy U.S. arms after Trump’s tariffs
- Stryker declares quarterly dividend of $0.84 per share
- Analysis-Struggling US healthcare stocks endure rough 2025 but draw some bargain hunters
- Stryker (SYK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Are Medical Stocks Lagging Stryker (SYK) This Year?
- ISRG's Ion Platform Sees Uptick in Utilization, Eyes Efficiency
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Perform rating on Stryker stock after Q2 beat
日范围
375.00 378.53
年范围
329.16 405.81
- 前一天收盘价
- 377.33
- 开盘价
- 375.00
- 卖价
- 376.57
- 买价
- 376.87
- 最低价
- 375.00
- 最高价
- 378.53
- 交易量
- 1.775 K
- 日变化
- -0.20%
- 月变化
- -3.05%
- 6个月变化
- 2.50%
- 年变化
- 4.02%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值