Dövizler / SYK
SYK: Stryker Corporation
376.70 USD 0.97 (0.26%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
SYK fiyatı bugün -0.26% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 376.31 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 380.34 aralığında işlem gördü.
Stryker Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
376.31 380.34
Yıllık aralık
329.16 405.81
- Önceki kapanış
- 377.67
- Açılış
- 378.94
- Satış
- 376.70
- Alış
- 377.00
- Düşük
- 376.31
- Yüksek
- 380.34
- Hacim
- 1.526 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.26%
- Aylık değişim
- -3.01%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 2.53%
- Yıllık değişim
- 4.06%
21 Eylül, Pazar