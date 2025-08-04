Currencies / SYK
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SYK: Stryker Corporation
375.95 USD 1.38 (0.37%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SYK exchange rate has changed by -0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 375.00 and at a high of 378.53.
Follow Stryker Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SYK News
- Needham maintains Hold rating on Penumbra stock ahead of PE trial results
- SNN or SYK: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Investing in the Age of Longevity: Silver Economy Stocks in Focus
- Has Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
- Tracking Terry Smith’s Fundsmith 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Shoulder Innovations stock initiated with Buy rating by BTIG
- Stryker Stock: Keeps Beating Expectations, Yet Investors Should Stay Cautious (NYSE:SYK)
- Stryker's Robotics and Global Gains Offset by Macro Concerns
- Stryker Q2: Record Mako Installation And High Utilization (NYSE:SYK)
- Can An Activist Shake Up Medtronic's 'More Solid Than Stellar' Results?
- Macquarie Healthcare Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:DLHIX)
- Jefferies’ top stock picks: From Big Tech to semis, these are consistent winners
- Stryker (SYK) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- SNN vs. SYK: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- ISRG's Ion Platform Procedure Grows 52%: Can This Trend Continue?
- 4 GARP Stocks That Investors Can Scoop Up for Maximum Returns
- J&J's MedTech Unit Sales Improve in Q2: Will the Upside Continue?
- Exclusive-India pauses plans to buy U.S. arms after Trump’s tariffs
- Stryker declares quarterly dividend of $0.84 per share
- Analysis-Struggling US healthcare stocks endure rough 2025 but draw some bargain hunters
- Stryker (SYK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Are Medical Stocks Lagging Stryker (SYK) This Year?
- ISRG's Ion Platform Sees Uptick in Utilization, Eyes Efficiency
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Perform rating on Stryker stock after Q2 beat
Daily Range
375.00 378.53
Year Range
329.16 405.81
- Previous Close
- 377.33
- Open
- 375.00
- Bid
- 375.95
- Ask
- 376.25
- Low
- 375.00
- High
- 378.53
- Volume
- 815
- Daily Change
- -0.37%
- Month Change
- -3.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.33%
- Year Change
- 3.85%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%