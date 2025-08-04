QuotesSections
SYK
SYK: Stryker Corporation

375.95 USD 1.38 (0.37%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SYK exchange rate has changed by -0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 375.00 and at a high of 378.53.

Daily Range
375.00 378.53
Year Range
329.16 405.81
Previous Close
377.33
Open
375.00
Bid
375.95
Ask
376.25
Low
375.00
High
378.53
Volume
815
Daily Change
-0.37%
Month Change
-3.21%
6 Months Change
2.33%
Year Change
3.85%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%