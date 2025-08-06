クォートセクション
SYK: Stryker Corporation

377.67 USD 1.01 (0.27%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SYKの今日の為替レートは、0.27%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり373.27の安値と378.11の高値で取引されました。

Stryker Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

SYK News

1日のレンジ
373.27 378.11
1年のレンジ
329.16 405.81
以前の終値
376.66
始値
374.00
買値
377.67
買値
377.97
安値
373.27
高値
378.11
出来高
2.206 K
1日の変化
0.27%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.77%
6ヶ月の変化
2.80%
1年の変化
4.33%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K