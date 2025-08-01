Moedas / SUI
SUI: Sun Communities Inc Common Stock
128.19 USD 0.26 (0.20%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SUI para hoje mudou para -0.20%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 127.91 e o mais alto foi 128.44.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Sun Communities Inc Common Stock. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
127.91 128.44
Faixa anual
109.22 140.49
- Fechamento anterior
- 128.45
- Open
- 127.91
- Bid
- 128.19
- Ask
- 128.49
- Low
- 127.91
- High
- 128.44
- Volume
- 16
- Mudança diária
- -0.20%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.84%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.57%
- Mudança anual
- -5.65%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh