通貨 / SUI
SUI: Sun Communities Inc Common Stock

127.95 USD 0.50 (0.39%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SUIの今日の為替レートは、-0.39%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり127.57の安値と128.79の高値で取引されました。

Sun Communities Inc Common Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
127.57 128.79
1年のレンジ
109.22 140.49
以前の終値
128.45
始値
127.91
買値
127.95
買値
128.25
安値
127.57
高値
128.79
出来高
747
1日の変化
-0.39%
1ヶ月の変化
1.64%
6ヶ月の変化
-0.76%
1年の変化
-5.83%
