货币 / SUI
SUI: Sun Communities Inc Common Stock
128.38 USD 0.25 (0.19%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SUI汇率已更改-0.19%。当日，交易品种以低点127.76和高点129.89进行交易。
关注Sun Communities Inc Common Stock动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SUI新闻
- SUI At A Crossroads, Can It Break $3.52 And Ignite The Next Surge?
- SUI Price To $7? Analyst Predicts Altcoin’s Path To New ATH
- SUI Breakout Structure Builds – Can The Bulls Push Past $3.50?
- SUI Bulls Target $3.50 After A Breakout From This Key Chart Pattern
- 20 Million New SUI Tokens Push Treasury To New High – Details
- Cardano Founder Publicly Declares ADA “The Best-Performing Asset Of All Time,” Here’s Why
- Could SUI rally as treasury holdings surpass $300 million and DeFi activity rises?
- Crypto market braces for $4.7 billion token unlocks this September
- Sun Communities: A Bright Future For This Transformed REIT (NYSE:SUI)
- Record Outflows Hit Crypto Funds, But Ethereum May Be Turning the Tables on Bitcoin
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Sun Communities: Quietly Dominating One Of Real Estate’s Best Niches (SUI)
- SUI Holds The Line: Rounded Bottom Hints At 13% Breakout Setup
- Ethereum Leads $3.75 Billion Crypto Inflows, XRP And Solana Join The Party
- Sui Price Forecast: SUI slips below key support, momentum indicator hints deeper correction
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- SUI Set Up For Another Leg? Analyst Forecasts $10 Target For Potential Breakout
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- Forget The S&P 500, Here’s Where I’m Investing Instead
- Why does SUI show early signs of weakness?
- SUI In A Sweet Spot: Structural Support And VWAP Align For Potential Breakout
- Behind The (Revised) Curve
- Pump.fun, Bitcoin and Sui trend amid crypto market meltdown and SEC Chaircomments
- Sun Communities, Inc (SUI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
日范围
127.76 129.89
年范围
109.22 140.49
- 前一天收盘价
- 128.63
- 开盘价
- 128.60
- 卖价
- 128.38
- 买价
- 128.68
- 最低价
- 127.76
- 最高价
- 129.89
- 交易量
- 2.467 K
- 日变化
- -0.19%
- 月变化
- 1.99%
- 6个月变化
- -0.43%
- 年变化
- -5.51%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值