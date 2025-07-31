Currencies / SUI
SUI: Sun Communities Inc Common Stock
128.35 USD 0.28 (0.22%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SUI exchange rate has changed by -0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 127.79 and at a high of 128.92.
Follow Sun Communities Inc Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
127.79 128.92
Year Range
109.22 140.49
- Previous Close
- 128.63
- Open
- 128.79
- Bid
- 128.35
- Ask
- 128.65
- Low
- 127.79
- High
- 128.92
- Volume
- 879
- Daily Change
- -0.22%
- Month Change
- 1.96%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.45%
- Year Change
- -5.53%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%