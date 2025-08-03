Valute / SUI
SUI: Sun Communities Inc Common Stock
128.07 USD 0.12 (0.09%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SUI ha avuto una variazione del 0.09% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 127.35 e ad un massimo di 129.34.
Segui le dinamiche di Sun Communities Inc Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SUI News
Intervallo Giornaliero
127.35 129.34
Intervallo Annuale
109.22 140.49
- Chiusura Precedente
- 127.95
- Apertura
- 128.61
- Bid
- 128.07
- Ask
- 128.37
- Minimo
- 127.35
- Massimo
- 129.34
- Volume
- 1.275 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.09%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.74%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -0.67%
- Variazione Annuale
- -5.74%
20 settembre, sabato