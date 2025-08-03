QuotazioniSezioni
SUI
SUI: Sun Communities Inc Common Stock

128.07 USD 0.12 (0.09%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SUI ha avuto una variazione del 0.09% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 127.35 e ad un massimo di 129.34.

Segui le dinamiche di Sun Communities Inc Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
127.35 129.34
Intervallo Annuale
109.22 140.49
Chiusura Precedente
127.95
Apertura
128.61
Bid
128.07
Ask
128.37
Minimo
127.35
Massimo
129.34
Volume
1.275 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.09%
Variazione Mensile
1.74%
Variazione Semestrale
-0.67%
Variazione Annuale
-5.74%
20 settembre, sabato