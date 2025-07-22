Moedas / SLGN
SLGN: Silgan Holdings Inc
43.12 USD 0.08 (0.19%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SLGN para hoje mudou para -0.19%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 42.89 e o mais alto foi 43.38.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Silgan Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SLGN Notícias
- Ações da Silgan Holdings atingem mínima de 52 semanas a US$ 43,74
- Silgan Holdings stock hits 52-week low at $43.74
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Bank of America lista 13 ações de média e pequena capitalização com potencial de recuperação
- BofA lists 13 SMID cap stocks that could rebound
- Merrill Lynch announces no stabilisation for Silgan’s €600 million notes
- Silgan Holdings stock hits 52-week low at $44.36
- Silgan Holdings launches €600 million senior notes offering
- Silgan prices €600 million senior notes offering at 4¼% due 2031
- Silgan to offer €600 million in senior unsecured notes
- BofA upgrades Silgan and International Paper, lifts containerboard price forecasts
- Silgan Holdings stock rating upgraded by BofA Securities on valuation
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Silgan Holdings declares quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share
- Ball Corp Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q2, Sales Increase Y/Y
- Marvell, Fortress Transport lead market cap stock movers Wednesday
- Earnings call transcript: Silgan Holdings Q2 2025 misses EPS expectations
- Fortress Transport, Teradyne lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Silgan Holdings Q2 profit rises 15% on strong dispensing products growth
- Packaging Corp Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q2, Sales Rise Y/Y
- Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Crown Holdings Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, '25 View Raised
- Avery Dennison Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Dip Y/Y
Faixa diária
42.89 43.38
Faixa anual
42.89 58.14
- Fechamento anterior
- 43.20
- Open
- 43.08
- Bid
- 43.12
- Ask
- 43.42
- Low
- 42.89
- High
- 43.38
- Volume
- 302
- Mudança diária
- -0.19%
- Mudança mensal
- -7.07%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -15.81%
- Mudança anual
- -17.60%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh