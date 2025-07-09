Currencies / SLGN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SLGN: Silgan Holdings Inc
43.21 USD 0.07 (0.16%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SLGN exchange rate has changed by -0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.05 and at a high of 43.50.
Follow Silgan Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SLGN News
- Silgan Holdings stock hits 52-week low at $43.74
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- BofA lists 13 SMID cap stocks that could rebound
- Merrill Lynch announces no stabilisation for Silgan’s €600 million notes
- Silgan Holdings stock hits 52-week low at $44.36
- Silgan Holdings launches €600 million senior notes offering
- Silgan prices €600 million senior notes offering at 4¼% due 2031
- Silgan to offer €600 million in senior unsecured notes
- BofA upgrades Silgan and International Paper, lifts containerboard price forecasts
- Silgan Holdings stock rating upgraded by BofA Securities on valuation
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Silgan Holdings declares quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share
- Ball Corp Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q2, Sales Increase Y/Y
- Marvell, Fortress Transport lead market cap stock movers Wednesday
- Earnings call transcript: Silgan Holdings Q2 2025 misses EPS expectations
- Fortress Transport, Teradyne lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Silgan Holdings Q2 profit rises 15% on strong dispensing products growth
- Packaging Corp Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q2, Sales Rise Y/Y
- Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Crown Holdings Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, '25 View Raised
- Avery Dennison Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Dip Y/Y
- Trimas Corporation stock hits 52-week high at 30.13 USD
- BofA downgrades Ball, Greif, O I Glass and Silgan as packaging outlook cools
Daily Range
43.05 43.50
Year Range
43.05 58.14
- Previous Close
- 43.28
- Open
- 43.30
- Bid
- 43.21
- Ask
- 43.51
- Low
- 43.05
- High
- 43.50
- Volume
- 976
- Daily Change
- -0.16%
- Month Change
- -6.88%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.64%
- Year Change
- -17.43%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%