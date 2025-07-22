通貨 / SLGN
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
SLGN: Silgan Holdings Inc
43.14 USD 0.06 (0.14%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SLGNの今日の為替レートは、-0.14%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり42.89の安値と43.38の高値で取引されました。
Silgan Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SLGN News
- シルガン・ホールディングス株、52週安値の43.74ドルを記録
- Silgan Holdings stock hits 52-week low at $43.74
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- バンク・オブ・アメリカ、反発の可能性がある13のSMID株を列挙
- BofA lists 13 SMID cap stocks that could rebound
- Merrill Lynch announces no stabilisation for Silgan’s €600 million notes
- Silgan Holdings stock hits 52-week low at $44.36
- Silgan Holdings launches €600 million senior notes offering
- Silgan prices €600 million senior notes offering at 4¼% due 2031
- Silgan to offer €600 million in senior unsecured notes
- BofA upgrades Silgan and International Paper, lifts containerboard price forecasts
- Silgan Holdings stock rating upgraded by BofA Securities on valuation
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Silgan Holdings declares quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share
- Ball Corp Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q2, Sales Increase Y/Y
- Marvell, Fortress Transport lead market cap stock movers Wednesday
- Earnings call transcript: Silgan Holdings Q2 2025 misses EPS expectations
- Fortress Transport, Teradyne lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Silgan Holdings Q2 profit rises 15% on strong dispensing products growth
- Packaging Corp Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q2, Sales Rise Y/Y
- Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Crown Holdings Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, '25 View Raised
- Avery Dennison Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Dip Y/Y
1日のレンジ
42.89 43.38
1年のレンジ
42.89 58.14
- 以前の終値
- 43.20
- 始値
- 43.08
- 買値
- 43.14
- 買値
- 43.44
- 安値
- 42.89
- 高値
- 43.38
- 出来高
- 1.679 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.14%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -7.03%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -15.78%
- 1年の変化
- -17.56%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K