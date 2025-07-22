Valute / SLGN
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
SLGN: Silgan Holdings Inc
42.81 USD 0.33 (0.76%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SLGN ha avuto una variazione del -0.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 42.79 e ad un massimo di 43.28.
Segui le dinamiche di Silgan Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SLGN News
- Le azioni di Silgan Holdings toccano il minimo di 52 settimane a $43,74
- Silgan Holdings stock hits 52-week low at $43.74
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- BofA elenca 13 azioni SMID cap che potrebbero rimbalzare
- BofA lists 13 SMID cap stocks that could rebound
- Merrill Lynch announces no stabilisation for Silgan’s €600 million notes
- Silgan Holdings stock hits 52-week low at $44.36
- Silgan Holdings launches €600 million senior notes offering
- Silgan prices €600 million senior notes offering at 4¼% due 2031
- Silgan to offer €600 million in senior unsecured notes
- BofA upgrades Silgan and International Paper, lifts containerboard price forecasts
- Silgan Holdings stock rating upgraded by BofA Securities on valuation
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Silgan Holdings declares quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share
- Ball Corp Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q2, Sales Increase Y/Y
- Marvell, Fortress Transport lead market cap stock movers Wednesday
- Earnings call transcript: Silgan Holdings Q2 2025 misses EPS expectations
- Fortress Transport, Teradyne lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Silgan Holdings Q2 profit rises 15% on strong dispensing products growth
- Packaging Corp Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q2, Sales Rise Y/Y
- Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Crown Holdings Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, '25 View Raised
- Avery Dennison Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Dip Y/Y
Intervallo Giornaliero
42.79 43.28
Intervallo Annuale
42.79 58.14
- Chiusura Precedente
- 43.14
- Apertura
- 43.28
- Bid
- 42.81
- Ask
- 43.11
- Minimo
- 42.79
- Massimo
- 43.28
- Volume
- 2.278 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.76%
- Variazione Mensile
- -7.74%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -16.42%
- Variazione Annuale
- -18.19%
20 settembre, sabato