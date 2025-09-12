Moedas / RH
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
RH: RH
228.42 USD 1.18 (0.51%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do RH para hoje mudou para -0.51%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 225.19 e o mais alto foi 231.99.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas RH. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RH Notícias
- This Luxury CEO Just Said "Big Inflation" Is Coming Because of Trump Tariffs and Half His Industry Could Get "Wiped Out." But Could the Turmoil Be an Investment Opportunity?
- RH Stock Sinks on Lower Guidance. Is It Time to Buy the Dip or Run for the Hills?
- Company News for Sep 15, 2025
- This BP Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday - Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY), BP (NYSE:BP)
- Plunging Mortgage Rates Could Light Up These 9 Stocks - Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)
- Why RH Stock Is Still Risky Even as Profit Soars
- Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Crushes The Dow; Here's Why Warner Bros. Is Spiking (Live Coverage)
- RH Stock Down on Q2 Earnings and Revenue Miss, Guidance Lowered
- RH Reports 8% Revenue Growth
- UBS mantém classificação neutra para ações da Restoration Hardware citando falta de visibilidade
- Restoration Hardware stock rating maintained as UBS cites lack of visibility
- Tarifas pressionam margens da RH, Telsey rebaixa varejista de móveis
- Tariffs squeezing RH’s margins, Telsey says downgrading furniture retailer
- RH Stock Is Trading Lower Friday: What's Going On? - RH (NYSE:RH)
- Adobe, Super Micro Computer e Warner Bros sobem no pré-mercado; RH cai
- Adobe, Super Micro Computer and Warner Bros rise premarket; RH falls
- Stifel reduz preço-alvo das ações da Restoration Hardware para US$ 320 devido ao impacto de tarifas
- Stifel lowers Restoration Hardware stock price target to $320 on tariff impact
- Restoration Hardware price target raised to $265 from $235 at TD Cowen
- Futuros do TSX recuam após índice registrar novo recorde de fechamento
- TSX futures inch lower after index logs fresh record closing high
- It’s hard to predict a stock-market top, but two red flags have this analyst eyeing the eject button
- RH Analysts Slash Their Forecasts Following Downbeat Q2 Results - RH (NYSE:RH)
- General Motors To Rally More Than 24%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), C3.ai (NYSE:AI)
Faixa diária
225.19 231.99
Faixa anual
123.03 457.26
- Fechamento anterior
- 229.60
- Open
- 230.12
- Bid
- 228.42
- Ask
- 228.72
- Low
- 225.19
- High
- 231.99
- Volume
- 686
- Mudança diária
- -0.51%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.36%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -2.17%
- Mudança anual
- -31.30%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh