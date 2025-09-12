Valute / RH
RH: RH
224.71 USD 9.00 (3.85%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RH ha avuto una variazione del -3.85% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 224.68 e ad un massimo di 237.00.
Segui le dinamiche di RH. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
224.68 237.00
Intervallo Annuale
123.03 457.26
- Chiusura Precedente
- 233.71
- Apertura
- 232.50
- Bid
- 224.71
- Ask
- 225.01
- Minimo
- 224.68
- Massimo
- 237.00
- Volume
- 2.093 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.85%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.66%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -3.76%
- Variazione Annuale
- -32.41%
20 settembre, sabato