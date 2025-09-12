QuotazioniSezioni
RH: RH

224.71 USD 9.00 (3.85%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RH ha avuto una variazione del -3.85% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 224.68 e ad un massimo di 237.00.

Segui le dinamiche di RH. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
224.68 237.00
Intervallo Annuale
123.03 457.26
Chiusura Precedente
233.71
Apertura
232.50
Bid
224.71
Ask
225.01
Minimo
224.68
Massimo
237.00
Volume
2.093 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.85%
Variazione Mensile
2.66%
Variazione Semestrale
-3.76%
Variazione Annuale
-32.41%
20 settembre, sabato