货币 / RH
RH: RH
230.64 USD 7.95 (3.57%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日RH汇率已更改3.57%。当日，交易品种以低点219.00和高点231.35进行交易。
关注RH动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
RH新闻
- RH Stock Sinks on Lower Guidance. Is It Time to Buy the Dip or Run for the Hills?
- Company News for Sep 15, 2025
- This BP Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday - Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY), BP (NYSE:BP)
- Plunging Mortgage Rates Could Light Up These 9 Stocks - Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)
- Why RH Stock Is Still Risky Even as Profit Soars
- Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Crushes The Dow; Here's Why Warner Bros. Is Spiking (Live Coverage)
- RH Stock Down on Q2 Earnings and Revenue Miss, Guidance Lowered
- RH Reports 8% Revenue Growth
- UBS维持Restoration Hardware评级，称缺乏可见性
- Restoration Hardware stock rating maintained as UBS cites lack of visibility
- Tariffs squeezing RH’s margins, Telsey says downgrading furniture retailer
- RH Stock Is Trading Lower Friday: What's Going On? - RH (NYSE:RH)
- Adobe, Super Micro Computer and Warner Bros rise premarket; RH falls
- Stifel下调复兴家居股票目标价至320美元，受关税影响
- Stifel lowers Restoration Hardware stock price target to $320 on tariff impact
- TD Cowen上调Restoration Hardware目标价至265美元，此前为235美元
- Restoration Hardware price target raised to $265 from $235 at TD Cowen
- 加拿大TSX股指期货小幅下跌，此前指数创下历史收盘新高
- TSX futures inch lower after index logs fresh record closing high
- It’s hard to predict a stock-market top, but two red flags have this analyst eyeing the eject button
- RH Analysts Slash Their Forecasts Following Downbeat Q2 Results - RH (NYSE:RH)
- General Motors To Rally More Than 24%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), C3.ai (NYSE:AI)
日范围
219.00 231.35
年范围
123.03 457.26
- 前一天收盘价
- 222.69
- 开盘价
- 223.27
- 卖价
- 230.64
- 买价
- 230.94
- 最低价
- 219.00
- 最高价
- 231.35
- 交易量
- 1.787 K
- 日变化
- 3.57%
- 月变化
- 5.37%
- 6个月变化
- -1.22%
- 年变化
- -30.63%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值