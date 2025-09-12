Currencies / RH
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
RH: RH
226.71 USD 4.02 (1.81%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RH exchange rate has changed by 1.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 220.02 and at a high of 228.74.
Follow RH dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RH News
- Company News for Sep 15, 2025
- This BP Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday - Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY), BP (NYSE:BP)
- Plunging Mortgage Rates Could Light Up These 9 Stocks - Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)
- Why RH Stock Is Still Risky Even as Profit Soars
- Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Crushes The Dow; Here's Why Warner Bros. Is Spiking (Live Coverage)
- RH Stock Down on Q2 Earnings and Revenue Miss, Guidance Lowered
- RH Reports 8% Revenue Growth
- Restoration Hardware stock rating maintained as UBS cites lack of visibility
- Tariffs squeezing RH’s margins, Telsey says downgrading furniture retailer
- RH Stock Is Trading Lower Friday: What's Going On? - RH (NYSE:RH)
- Adobe, Super Micro Computer and Warner Bros rise premarket; RH falls
- Stifel lowers Restoration Hardware stock price target to $320 on tariff impact
- Restoration Hardware price target raised to $265 from $235 at TD Cowen
- TSX futures inch lower after index logs fresh record closing high
- It’s hard to predict a stock-market top, but two red flags have this analyst eyeing the eject button
- RH Analysts Slash Their Forecasts Following Downbeat Q2 Results - RH (NYSE:RH)
- General Motors To Rally More Than 24%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), C3.ai (NYSE:AI)
Daily Range
220.02 228.74
Year Range
123.03 457.26
- Previous Close
- 222.69
- Open
- 222.26
- Bid
- 226.71
- Ask
- 227.01
- Low
- 220.02
- High
- 228.74
- Volume
- 670
- Daily Change
- 1.81%
- Month Change
- 3.58%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.90%
- Year Change
- -31.81%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%