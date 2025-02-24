Moedas / MLNK
MLNK: MeridianLink Inc
20.00 USD 0.02 (0.10%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MLNK para hoje mudou para 0.10%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 19.98 e o mais alto foi 20.00.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas MeridianLink Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
19.98 20.00
Faixa anual
15.49 25.21
- Fechamento anterior
- 19.98
- Open
- 19.98
- Bid
- 20.00
- Ask
- 20.30
- Low
- 19.98
- High
- 20.00
- Volume
- 92
- Mudança diária
- 0.10%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.91%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 7.35%
- Mudança anual
- -2.15%
