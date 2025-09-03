Moedas / IDCC
IDCC: InterDigital Inc
335.82 USD 8.65 (2.64%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IDCC para hoje mudou para 2.64%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 329.15 e o mais alto foi 335.82.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas InterDigital Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
IDCC Notícias
Faixa diária
329.15 335.82
Faixa anual
140.50 335.82
- Fechamento anterior
- 327.17
- Open
- 329.15
- Bid
- 335.82
- Ask
- 336.12
- Low
- 329.15
- High
- 335.82
- Volume
- 25
- Mudança diária
- 2.64%
- Mudança mensal
- 25.11%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 63.13%
- Mudança anual
- 137.28%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh