货币 / IDCC
IDCC: InterDigital Inc
323.54 USD 5.77 (1.75%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IDCC汇率已更改-1.75%。当日，交易品种以低点319.49和高点329.05进行交易。
关注InterDigital Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IDCC新闻
- Zacks.com featured highlights include NIKE, AGCO, Docusign and InterDigital
- Bet On 4 Top-Ranked Stocks With Rising P/E
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 16th
- InterDigital (IDCC) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Ericsson Powers NetCloud With Agentic AI to Drive Enterprise 5G Growth
- Zacks.com featured highlights include NIKE, Docusign, AGCO, SoFi Technologies and InterDigital
- SAP Boosts AI-Driven Recruiting Innovation With SmartRecruiters Buyout
- Looking for Earnings Beat? Buy These 5 Top-Ranked Stocks
- InterDigital股价创历史新高，达307.77美元
- InterDigital stock hits all-time high at 307.77 USD
- Nokia's Optical Solution Used by i4Networks for Data Center Interconnect
- Ciena & REDIMadrid Collaborate on Next-Generation Data Transport
- ONTO Unveils Atlas G6 OCD Metrology System for AI-Era Process Control
- Credo Launches High-Performance Bluebird DSP for 1.6Tbps Networks
- InterDigital: Strong Moat, Lumpy Growth, Limited Upside (NASDAQ:IDCC)
- Nokia, Supermicro Join Forces for AI-Optimized Data Center Solutions
- Nokia Chosen by City of Superior to Build Fiber Network in Wisconsin
- Viasat to Launch ViaSat-3 F2 in October & Double Bandwidth Capacity
- InterDigital CTO Pankaj Rajesh sells $289,780 in IDCC stock
- SAP Expands Sovereign Cloud to Power Europe's Digital & AI Innovation
- Dolby Vision 2 Unveils Next-Gen Picture Innovation for Modern Displays
- InterDigital stock hits all-time high of 278.03 USD
- Nokia, EBB Team Up to Upgrade AI Data Centers Across Malaysia
- Nokia Chosen by Vortex to Upgrade IP Edge & Transport for Broadband
日范围
319.49 329.05
年范围
140.50 331.89
- 前一天收盘价
- 329.31
- 开盘价
- 326.65
- 卖价
- 323.54
- 买价
- 323.84
- 最低价
- 319.49
- 最高价
- 329.05
- 交易量
- 367
- 日变化
- -1.75%
- 月变化
- 20.53%
- 6个月变化
- 57.17%
- 年变化
- 128.60%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值