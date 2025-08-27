Currencies / IDCC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IDCC: InterDigital Inc
320.94 USD 8.37 (2.54%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IDCC exchange rate has changed by -2.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 319.49 and at a high of 326.65.
Follow InterDigital Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IDCC News
- Bet On 4 Top-Ranked Stocks With Rising P/E
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 16th
- InterDigital (IDCC) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Ericsson Powers NetCloud With Agentic AI to Drive Enterprise 5G Growth
- Zacks.com featured highlights include NIKE, Docusign, AGCO, SoFi Technologies and InterDigital
- SAP Boosts AI-Driven Recruiting Innovation With SmartRecruiters Buyout
- Looking for Earnings Beat? Buy These 5 Top-Ranked Stocks
- InterDigital stock hits all-time high at 307.77 USD
- Nokia's Optical Solution Used by i4Networks for Data Center Interconnect
- Ciena & REDIMadrid Collaborate on Next-Generation Data Transport
- ONTO Unveils Atlas G6 OCD Metrology System for AI-Era Process Control
- Credo Launches High-Performance Bluebird DSP for 1.6Tbps Networks
- InterDigital: Strong Moat, Lumpy Growth, Limited Upside (NASDAQ:IDCC)
- Nokia, Supermicro Join Forces for AI-Optimized Data Center Solutions
- Nokia Chosen by City of Superior to Build Fiber Network in Wisconsin
- Viasat to Launch ViaSat-3 F2 in October & Double Bandwidth Capacity
- InterDigital CTO Pankaj Rajesh sells $289,780 in IDCC stock
- SAP Expands Sovereign Cloud to Power Europe's Digital & AI Innovation
- Dolby Vision 2 Unveils Next-Gen Picture Innovation for Modern Displays
- InterDigital stock hits all-time high of 278.03 USD
- Nokia, EBB Team Up to Upgrade AI Data Centers Across Malaysia
- Nokia Chosen by Vortex to Upgrade IP Edge & Transport for Broadband
- InterDigital at Midwest Ideas Conference: Strategic Growth and Innovation
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 27th
Daily Range
319.49 326.65
Year Range
140.50 331.89
- Previous Close
- 329.31
- Open
- 326.65
- Bid
- 320.94
- Ask
- 321.24
- Low
- 319.49
- High
- 326.65
- Volume
- 181
- Daily Change
- -2.54%
- Month Change
- 19.56%
- 6 Months Change
- 55.90%
- Year Change
- 126.76%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%