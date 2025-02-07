Moedas / CVRX
CVRX: CVRx Inc
7.16 USD 0.38 (5.60%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CVRX para hoje mudou para 5.60%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 6.80 e o mais alto foi 7.20.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas CVRx Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
CVRX Notícias
Faixa diária
6.80 7.20
Faixa anual
4.30 18.55
- Fechamento anterior
- 6.78
- Open
- 6.80
- Bid
- 7.16
- Ask
- 7.46
- Low
- 6.80
- High
- 7.20
- Volume
- 247
- Mudança diária
- 5.60%
- Mudança mensal
- -7.13%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -41.93%
- Mudança anual
- -19.37%
