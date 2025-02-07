クォートセクション
通貨 / CVRX
CVRX: CVRx Inc

7.17 USD 0.39 (5.75%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CVRXの今日の為替レートは、5.75%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.80の安値と7.24の高値で取引されました。

CVRx Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
6.80 7.24
1年のレンジ
4.30 18.55
以前の終値
6.78
始値
6.80
買値
7.17
買値
7.47
安値
6.80
高値
7.24
出来高
376
1日の変化
5.75%
1ヶ月の変化
-7.00%
6ヶ月の変化
-41.85%
1年の変化
-19.26%
