CVRX: CVRx Inc
7.17 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CVRX ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.06 e ad un massimo di 7.48.
Segui le dinamiche di CVRx Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
7.06 7.48
Intervallo Annuale
4.30 18.55
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.17
- Apertura
- 7.18
- Bid
- 7.17
- Ask
- 7.47
- Minimo
- 7.06
- Massimo
- 7.48
- Volume
- 682
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- -7.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -41.85%
- Variazione Annuale
- -19.26%
21 settembre, domenica