RCGold

The EA is based on RCI and CCi indicators, uses StopLoss and Trailing Stop.

Designed for trading the XAUUSD pair.

The Expert Advisor was created for people who do not have a large stock of knowledge about the Forex market and with a small deposit.

It is mandatory to have an ECN account with the lowest spread and slippage for the EA to work correctly.

Timeframe doesn't matter, but M1 is preferable.

Robot settings:

flot = fixed lot size,

dlot = dynamic lot (as a percentage of margin),

dyn = enable/disable dynamic lot.

Produtos recomendados
MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
Experts
The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
MyTraderEA
Khayelihle Tosh
Experts
AutoTraderEA Description As the name says, this is an autotrading robot.   It trades on H1 timeframe.  It looks for clear trades, and is very accurate, yet still will take a couple of trades per week. Otherwise losses are minimised through a 130 pip StopLoss which can be modified. AutoTrader gives the user the ability to choose whether to keep trading volumes the same or change in direct proportion to the change in the account equity.   The EA has been backtested only on the EURUSD pair over a
Reversal smart grid
Arjan Hazewinkel
Experts
Use our recommended broker:   https://icmarkets.com/?camp=61478 Timeframe:  M1 Base pairs:  AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD Additional pairs:  GBPNZD Reversal smart grid uses multiple timeframe analyses to spot potential pullbacks in the market. These pullbacks have great potential to make big profit, we enter these pullbacks on the lowest timeframe ( M1 ). All backtests are performed over a 17+ years period showing stable and long term results! The goal is long term compounding profits with the reasona
Scalper MultiCharts
Denis Nikolaev
5 (1)
Experts
ScalperMultiChartsMT5   é um sistema de negociação multi-moeda totalmente automático para escalpelamento noturno.  Particulares O consultor negocia em 28 principais principais e cruzamentos   , Gold, Silver   . O consultor não usa técnicas arriscadas O EA usa o número mínimo de Parâmetros de entrada disponíveis para compreensão O Expert Advisor define todas as ordens fixas e ocultas do corretor Stop Loss e Take Profit O EA usa o número mágico de Magic para identificar suas ordens Recomendação Q
Dangal
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Dangal is trend trading using indicators and levels. The expert system goes through the whole history and can work with several currency pairs (GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURUSD) with a single setting. If there is a commission on the account, it must be recalculated into the equivalent of the spread and fill in the MaxSpread field, taking into account the Wednesday and the commission. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, but it works with the H1 period. You can start using it
Inferno Signals EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Experts
Inferno Signals EA foi projetado para aproveitar os movimentos mais significativos do mercado, operando no sólido timeframe M30. É ideal para aqueles que desejam começar com um investimento inicial pequeno, começando com apenas $100 por par, com uma gestão automática de capital que inclui ajustes dinâmicos de lotes e níveis de segurança como Stop-Loss (SL). Com baixo rebaixamento (drawdown) e uma estratégia focada em capturar as melhores oportunidades, Inferno Signals EA visa maximizar os retorn
OB Pro Trader EA gtf
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
OB PRO TRADER EA - é um sistema de negociação intradiária de alta qualidade baseado em pesquisa de ação do preço! Este é um Expert Advisor "configure e esqueça" que faz todo o trabalho de negociação para você! 8 Set_files disponíveis para 6 pares de moedas! Baixe os arquivos de configuração (Set_files) dos EAs para teste e negociação: GBPAUD Set_file GBPAUD v2 Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPCAD v2 Set_file NZDUSD Set_file EURUSD Set_file USDCHF Set_file AUDUSD Set_file A ideia de negociação é ba
Shl v1
Michail Papaioannou
Experts
SHL V1  The SHL V1 expert advisor is a scalping ea.  For maximum results, we suggest using it only in a RAW Spread account. TRADING TYPE:  Market Trends Order Type: Pending & Market Time frame: Daily Risk Management: Yes Product: EURUSD Pending SL : Yes VPS : Proposed Fix Lot Size: Yes Platforms: MT4 Trailing Stop Loss: Yes Max Spread: 7 Max Open Orders: 1 Account Type : RAW/ECN Pending TP:  Yes Max Stop Level: 15 STOP LOSS: VARIABLE
Rebecca
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The expert system Rebecca goes through the whole history and can work with a currency pair (USDCAD) with a single setting. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, but it works with the H1 period. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. Recommended 1000 $. It is necessary to test the bot both on all ticks and in any other mode, the opening prices are also suitable. Rebecca bot, works using the Mockingbird indicator. Work only with the USDCAD currency pair, period H1. To
Area51 On RSI
Valeri Balachnin
Experts
The EA generates signals about changes in the trend. Signals can be generated using different RSI-based strategies. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) is set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit. Parameters Main Settings LotSize = 0.01 - fixed position volume. LotAutoSize = false - enable dy
Trade Speed Master
Volodymyr Zubov
Experts
Um consultor fácil de usar, mas com um algoritmo interno complexo para tomada de decisões de negociação e posterior suporte de posições abertas. O consultor não exige equipamentos e velocidade de conexão de rede. Também pode funcionar perfeitamente em uma conexão de Internet sem fio. O algoritmo de negociação procura as melhores entradas para abrir posições de mercado, mas não existe sorte 100% constante neste mundo. Portanto, o volume de negociação não é utilizado de uma só vez, mas é dividid
Black Rock EA
Evgenii Filippov
Experts
MULTI-CURRENCY Expert Advisor, the main condition for work, a broker with a minimum spread and a fast VPS server.It shows itself well on EURCHF, GBPUSD and many other pairs. The requirement for the correct operation of the adviser: VPN with minimal delay to the broker. Recommended deposit from $ 50 (per symbol) Recommended broker with an ECN account. The Expert Advisor should be installed and tested only on the M15 timeframe!!!! Before using the Expert Advisor, be sure to test it in the strateg
Moving Average Crossover with RSI
Rowan Stephan Buys
Experts
Moving Average Crossover + RSI EA — Um Sistema de Tendência Limpo, Confiável e Que Realmente Funciona Procurando um EA simples, disciplinado e eficaz — sem complicações? Este EA foi criado para traders que desejam entradas claras, confirmação forte e gestão de risco inteligente. MA Crossover + RSI EA combina uma estratégia clássica de tendência com confirmação de momentum, oferecendo sinais de alta qualidade e menos entradas falsas. Por que os traders escolhem este EA 1️⃣ Entradas de Tendê
True HFT
Thomas Bradley Butler
5 (1)
Experts
YOU SHOULD OPTIMIZE BEFORE TESTING AND BUYING TO MAKE SURE IT WORKS FOR YOU. GRANDE ATUALIZAÇÃO A TEMPO PARA QUE O USUÁRIO POSSA OTIMIZAR. AINDA USE ULTRA VPS PARA MENOS DE MILISSEGUNDOS. OS RESULTADOS VARIAM POR CORRETORA E VPS PARA ORDENS. Versão MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102748 O EA de negociação de alta frequência é melhor para contas de FX verdadeiras de nível profissional que permitem que HFT + seja preenchido com liquidez real. Se você tem isso, já sabe o que é necess
EA123 Snipper MACD
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when: Bearish divergence is detected at market highs Bullish divergence is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD settings for f
Four Bilion v7
Ahmad Amer Hasan Al Rifaee
Experts
4BILION V7 AI — Your Multi‑Market Trading Co‑Pilot Professional, disciplined automation for traders who want speed, control, and clarity. 4BILION V7 AI is a professional‑grade Expert Advisor designed to trade fast timeframes with discipline and robust risk controls. It combines the profit‑seeking efficiency of scalping and grid/martingale logic with multi‑layered filters , capital protection , and a clean, informative UI —so you keep the edge while keeping risk in check. How it works (high‑level
Gold Overlord
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Gold Overlord is a professional trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD , built on a refined combination of trend recognition and a smart averaging model . Its core philosophy is simple: stable growth, controlled risk, and long-term consistency in the highly volatile gold market. Unlike aggressive systems that rely on luck or uncontrolled exposure, Gold Overlord focuses on reading market structure, filtering noise, and entering positions only when the environment is favorable. Through mul
Ichimoku 3D
Anton Karabeinikov
Experts
Ichimoku 3D Este EA é baseado no indicador Ichimoku usando o princípio de 3 telas Elder. Neste Expert Advisors 4 tipos de abertura de transações: 1 é quando há o mesmo sinal de compra ou venda em 3 prazos 2-é quando 2 timeframes têm o mesmo sinal de compra e 1 timeframe de venda ou vice-versa 3-é quando 1 timeframe sinal de compra e 2 timeframe de venda ou vice-versa 4-é quando 1 período de tempo é um sinal de compra no período médio de venda e 3 período de compra Magic =2021 "Ichimoku
RenteAusCarry
Raphael Muckhoff
Experts
Kurzbeschreibung RenteAusCarry ist ein vollständig automatisierter Expert Advisor für MetaTrader 4, der einen langfristigen Carry-Ansatz verfolgt. Der EA trifft alle Handelsentscheidungen selbstständig und benötigt keine Einstellungen durch den Nutzer. Grundidee RenteAusCarry nutzt Zinsdifferenzen (Swap) und handelt ausschließlich, wenn die Marktbedingungen dafür geeignet sind. Das System arbeitet bewusst langsam, mit wenigen Trades und langen Haltedauern. Wenn man etwas tun will, geht es mei
Aero Trade
Alprian
Experts
AERO EA based on Adaptive Engine Range Over (AERO) trade Single Possiton with TP SL and close by signal No Marti No Grid No Hitory Reader Real Backtesting Refult strategy has backtested since 2020 - 2024 EA work on various market condition Recommendations: Minimum Deposit :$100 Pair : GBPCAD Timeframe : M1 For Better Results USE ECN/RAW/LOW SPREAD ACCOUNT Risk Warning: Before you buy AERO EA please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitabilit
Phase10 EA
Antonios Mitsonis
Experts
Phase10 embodies an advanced grid system that has successfully operated on real accounts. Unlike the typical practice of retrofitting systems to historical data, Phase10 was purposefully designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. This sets it apart from basic trial-and-error approaches that merely rely on grid strategies. Instead, Phase10 strategically harnesses genuine market mechanics to achieve a consistent monthly profit range of 4-8%, accompanied by low drawdown. Supported curre
EURGBP without LONDON
Oleg Egorov
Experts
Советник торгует EURGBP. Уникальным свойством EURGBP является снижение активности торгов на американской сессии, которое объясняется отсутствием в составе инструмента USD. Пара малоактивна с 19-00 до 9-00 – этот промежуток в три раза больше, чем у традиционных для ночной торговли азиатских валют. Кросс-пары в отличие от долларовых валютных инструментов слабо реагируют на новости США, что позволяет в разы снизить ложные срабатывания стопов и проскальзывания. Таймфрейм: M5 Минимальный депозит: $3
Yetech Pro EA AutoReverse
Omotosho Adekunle Adekoya
Experts
Yetech Pro EA AutoReverse v1.2 – The Smart Trend-Reversal Robot for AUDUSD Features:     Compatible with all brokers and account types     Designed specifically for the popular AUDUSD pair     The robot opens positions every day on M15 timeframe     A tested, stable product built by skilled programmers     ️ Quick installation – only one parameter (Lot size) needs to be changed     Built-in MA Filter to confirm trend direction     Private group access for excellent on
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Big Deal
Ong Wee Kiat
Experts
An automated Expert Advisor that uses Price action techniques. It is developed and tested repeatedly. It is the only EA in the market that has passed 29 years of backtesting from 1990 to 2019. Recommendation: EURUSD 1hr timeframe Use the settings found on the comment page. You can play around with the settings like the deposits and lots. Do not change the take profit and stoploss settings.
Forex Trend Hunter MT4
Gyunay Sali
Experts
>>> CHRISTMAS SALE: -60% OFF!  - Promo price: $68 / Regular price $169 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Forex Trend Hinter Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302404 Forex Trend Hunter is an entirely automated trading system for the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal, developed especially for the needs of ordinary forex traders, yet also used successfully by many professional traders. Forex Trend Hunter is perhaps the best trend-following and long-term profitable Forex robot on the ma
News HighLow Fib Reversal
Sibongakonke Mongezi Mafunda
Experts
Logic: On the time of the latest news as is released weekly on the forex factory api ( https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml ) the MT4 expert advisor will wait for retracement to the recent high or low then when a reversal signal is produced an entry will be executed with the stop loss being 40 pips below or above high or low and the take profit being on the opposing high or low. The EA will mark the time of news events based on the selected pair. If the GBPJPY pair is select
Junior v4
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Forex Bot Junior - Trend-Following, Reliable Trading. Forex trading is a complex and dynamic market that requires significant time, effort, and experience to successfully navigate. However, with the advent of trading bots, traders can now automate their trading strategies and take advantage of market trends without spending countless hours analyzing data. What is Forex Bot Junior? It's a trading bot that uses advanced algorithms to analyze market trends and execute trades automatically. It's
Two Kids
Natalya Sopina
Experts
Two Kids  - high frequency EA-scalper. Two Kid s  -  uses only two standard indicators to generate signal to oder opening. Two Kids   -universal and simple. Two Kids   - trades accurately and swiftly. Two Kids   - independent on TF. Two Kids   - worsk on all currency pairs. Two Kids   - uses no martingale and no grid Two Kids   -needs 20  units of currency for lot 0.01 for each used currency pair. Two Kid s EA  Parameters : Trading  hours  HH . ММ  (server time) : trade time limit on time : tim
JagzFX Expert ONE
JAGZFX LTD
Experts
Discover the ultimate trading solution - Expert ONE! Say goodbye to needing a coder and hello to configurable trading strategies that can be customized in thousands of different ways. Expert ONE is the game-changer you've been waiting for, built on the reliable foundation of Jagzfx's proven software products like pinTrader, OnePIN, and MUX. With advanced features like risk management, position sizing, profit averaging, trailing stop, and weekly and intraday sessions, Expert ONE allows you to tai
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (13)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (171)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter Quantum StarMan  de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular Si
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (21)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT5:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre Quantum King MT4 e ganhe Quantum StarMan grátis!*** Pergunte no privado para mais detalhes! Regra       Suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. Quantum King EA
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
KT Gold Nexus EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
Experts
Sinal ao vivo da ICMarkets: Clique aqui O que você precisa fazer para ter sucesso com o KT Gold Nexus EA? Paciência. Disciplina. Tempo. O KT Gold Nexus EA é baseado em uma abordagem de trading do mundo real, utilizada por traders profissionais e gestores de fundos privados. Sua força não está na empolgação de curto prazo, mas na consistência de longo prazo. Este EA foi projetado para ser operado ao longo do tempo. Recomenda-se mantê-lo ativo por pelo menos um ano para experimentar seu verdadeir
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
Jesko EA –  Jesko é um Expert Advisor (EA) especial , construído sobre uma estratégia comprovada que foi otimizada e testada ao longo de muitos anos. Ele já foi testado em contas reais e demonstrou consistentemente um desempenho lucrativo e de baixo risco . Agora decidimos disponibilizá-lo ao público. Signal live     Quatro meses de conta real  Instalação fácil  Funciona em qualquer corretora (conta ECN recomendada)  Depósito mínimo: 100 USD  Suporte 24/7  Compre o Jesko uma vez – receba nossos
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (3)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: O sucesso de hoje será o fruto de amanhã SUPER DESCONTO POR TEMPO LIMITADO! ÚLTIMOS 2 EXEMPLARES POR 299 USD ANTES DE O PREÇO AUMENTAR. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Conjunto de alto risco Manual e ficheiros de configuração: Contacte-me após a compra para receber o manual e os ficheiros de configuração. Preço: O preço inicial é de 899 dólares e será aumentado em 199 dólares por cada dez vendas. Cópias disponíveis: 2 Goldex AI - Robô de negociação avançado com redes neura
Gold Emperor EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
Experts
Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
O The Golden Way é um software de negociação automática para a plataforma MT4. Ele adota uma estratégia híbrida abrangente, que opera por meio da colaboração de várias subestratégias. Essa abordagem permite capturar com precisão oportunidades de compra (long) e venda (short) no mercado do ouro (XAUUSD), ajudando você a aproveitar momentos de negociação em diferentes cenários de mercado. Com base em uma lógica de negociação madura, ele possibilita operações profissionais e eficientes no mercado
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequên
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - é um sistema de negociação multipar totalmente automático - muito seguro com crescimento constante. Este lucrativo EA de scalping é realmente um dos sistemas mais estáveis ​​do mercado atualmente - realiza cerca de 70 a 100 operações por mês. Baixe os arquivos de configuração (Set_files) dos EAs para teste e negociação: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Características do
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.77 (31)
Experts
Tecnologia orientada por IA com ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA é um Expert Advisor avançado de trading projetado para GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Ele foca em segurança, retornos consistentes e lucratividade infinita. Ao contrário de muitos outros EAs, que dependem de estratégias de alto risco, como martingale ou grid trading. Infinity EA emprega uma estratégia de scalping disciplinada e lucrativa baseada em rede neural incorporada em aprendizado de máquina, tecnologia baseada em IA de análise de dados fornecid
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
Uma das estratégias de trading automatizado mais poderosas de 2025 Transformámos uma das estratégias de trading manual mais fortes de 2025 num Expert Advisor totalmente automatizado , baseado em TMA (Triangular Moving Average) com lógica CG . Resta apenas uma unidade pelo preço de 550 $. Depois disso, o valor aumentará para 650 $ e 750 $, com preço final de 1200 $ Sinal ao vivo >>>>>   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clique Este EA foi desenvolvido para entradas precisas, ordens pendente
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Só restam 1/5 cópias a este preço ---> Próximo preço 250$ // Versão MT5 O Gold King AI foi criado usando o TensorTrade, uma estrutura Python de código aberto projetada especificamente para construir, treinar, avaliar e implementar algoritmos de negociação robustos usando aprendizagem por reforço. O algoritmo opera durante a sessão de negociação de Nova Iorque. Depois de analisar o mercado por algumas horas para identificar áreas de interesse, ele coloca ordens pendentes que são executadas quand
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Goldzilla Scalping
Gun Gun Gunawan
1 (1)
Experts
Goldzilla Scalping M1 Check My portofolio MQL5 Algo Trading Community https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351914 Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe . This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline . Precision Scalping on M1 Opt
XAU Flux MT4
Burak Baltaci
Experts
XAU FLUX - Consultor Especialista Profissional em Scalping de Ouro O XAU FLUX é um robô de negociação profissional concebido para negociações rápidas e disciplinadas no mercado do ouro. Foi desenvolvido para negociadores que pretendem obter lucros consistentes a partir de pequenas oscilações diárias dos preços. Principais características: O XAU FLUX utiliza um sistema avançado de scalping que opera nos intervalos de tempo M1 e M5 para avaliar microoportunidades no mercado. O EA analisa continua
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Experts
Comerciante Fundamental Ziwox O Ziwox Fundamental trader é um assistente de negociação que ajuda os traders do mercado financeiro a tomar decisões inteligentes informadas pelos dados de informações do EA. Este EA usa fontes on-line para capturar todas as informações necessárias, como o viés fundamental das moedas, o sentimento do índice de traders de varejo em tempo real em um par, previsão de banco e instituto, dados de relatório COT e outros dados em um painel EA complexo. Resumidamente, é um
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Experts
Live signal   (245% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 1080$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold
Greedy Red
Mihails Babuskins
4.34 (29)
Experts
Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file Real monitoring signals:    Please see links on my profile Greedy Red is an Expert Advisor is designed based on Volume Profile FR . Volume Profile FR  calculates volume in price levels (typical volume indicator shows only candle volumes). With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse. You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them. Greedy Red(GR)’
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
Promoção de lançamento! Restam apenas algumas cópias por 449$! Próximo preço: 599$ Preço final: 999$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro junta-se ao clube dos EAs de negociação de
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Nossa Tecnologia ao seu lado! Manual e arquivos de configuração: entre em contato comigo após a compra para receber o manual e os arquivos de configuração Preço: O preço aumenta de acordo com o número de licenças vendidas Cópias disponíveis: 5 Negociar ouro, um dos ativos mais voláteis do mercado financeiro, exige alta precisão, análise criteriosa e um gerenciamento de risco extremamente eficaz. O Javier Gold Scalper  foi desenvolvido exatamente para integrar esses pilares
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron é um Expert Advisor distinto que continua a série Aura de sistemas de negociação. Ao alavancar Redes Neurais avançadas e estratégias de negociação clássicas de ponta, Aura Neuron oferece uma abordagem inovadora com excelente desempenho potencial. Totalmente automatizado, este Expert Advisor foi projetado para negociar pares de moedas como XAUUSD (GOLD). Ele demonstrou estabilidade consistente entre esses pares de 1999 a 2023. O sistema evita técnicas perigosas de gerenciamento de din
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
O Expert Advisor é um sistema projetado para recuperar posições não rentáveis.   O algoritmo do autor bloqueia uma posição perdedora, divide-a em muitas partes separadas e fecha cada uma delas separadamente. Configuração fácil, lançamento atrasado em caso de rebaixamento, bloqueio, desativação de outros Expert Advisors, média com filtragem de tendência e fechamento parcial de uma posição perdedora são incorporados em uma ferramenta. É o uso de fechamento de perdas em peças que permite reduzir p
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário