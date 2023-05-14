RCGold

The EA is based on RCI and CCi indicators, uses StopLoss and Trailing Stop.

Designed for trading the XAUUSD pair.

The Expert Advisor was created for people who do not have a large stock of knowledge about the Forex market and with a small deposit.

It is mandatory to have an ECN account with the lowest spread and slippage for the EA to work correctly.

Timeframe doesn't matter, but M1 is preferable.

Robot settings:

flot = fixed lot size,

dlot = dynamic lot (as a percentage of margin),

dyn = enable/disable dynamic lot.

