Goldzilla Scalping

Goldzilla Scalping M1

Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor

Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe.
This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline.

Precision Scalping on M1

  • Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Fast trade execution for short-term opportunities

  • Ideal for high-volatility market conditions

 Percentage-Based Stop Loss

  • Stop Loss is calculated based on risk percentage

  • Adapts automatically to account balance and lot size

  • Provides better risk consistency compared to fixed stop loss

Target Profit (Point-Based)

  • Take Profit is defined in points

  • Flexible configuration for different scalping styles

  • Suitable for quick scalps and extended profit targets

Dynamic Trailing Stop

  • Automatically trails price movement to secure profits

  • Helps protect gains during strong trends

  • Reduces losses caused by sudden reversals

Controlled Averaging (Add Orders)

  • Optional averaging system (ON/OFF)

  • Add orders only under predefined conditions

  • Built-in protection to avoid overtrading

  • Designed to be margin-aware when configured properly

 Flexible Money Management

  • Supports manual lot and auto lot (risk-based)

  • Margin validation before opening trades

  • Suitable for both small and large trading accounts

Stability & Safety

  • Margin check before order execution

  • Protection against invalid lot size and broker errors

  • Stable performance in Strategy Tester, Demo, and Live accounts

  • VPS-friendly for 24/5 automated trading

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Broker Type: ECN / Low-spread broker

  • Leverage: 1:200 or higher

  • Spread: Low and stable

  • Risk Level: Conservative settings recommended

Disclaimer

Trading Forex and Gold involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a trading tool, not a profit guarantee.
Trading results may vary depending on broker conditions, spread, execution speed, and user settings.
Always test on a demo account and use proper risk management before trading on a live account.


