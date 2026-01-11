ZumikoFx Trading Stats

ZumikoFX Trading Stats - Professional Account Dashboard

Overview

ZumikoFX Trading Stats is a comprehensive, real-time account monitoring dashboard designed for serious traders who need complete visibility of their trading performance. This indicator displays all crucial trading statistics in an elegant, easy-to-read panel positioned in the top-right corner of your chart.

Key Features

📊 Complete Account Monitoring

  • Balance & Equity - Real-time account status with current balance and equity including open positions
  • Drawdown Analysis - Both maximum historical drawdown and current drawdown displayed in dollars and percentages
  • Profit Tracking - Total profit since account inception and daily profit/loss tracking
  • Win Rate Statistics - Accurate calculation of winning trades percentage

📈 Trading Performance Metrics

  • Total Trades Counter - Complete history of all closed positions
  • Daily Trades Counter - Tracks positions closed today (resets at midnight)
  • Open Positions Monitor - Shows current number of active trades
  • Volume Tracker - Cumulative lot size across all trades

🎨 Professional Design

  • Clean, modern interface with customizable colors
  • Positioned in the top-right corner for maximum chart visibility
  • Color-coded values (green for profits, red for losses/drawdown)
  • Transparent background with adjustable opacity
  • Clear section separators for easy data reading

⚙️ Customizable Settings

  • Text Color - Customize main text color
  • Header Color - Adjust header/separator color
  • Profit/Loss Colors - Set custom colors for positive/negative values
  • Background Color - Change panel background
  • Font Size - Adjust text size for your preference
  • Panel Position - Move panel via X/Y coordinates
  • Transparency - Control background opacity (0-255)
  • Update Interval - Set refresh rate in seconds

Why Choose ZumikoFX Trading Stats?

✅ Accurate Calculations

  • Properly handles multiple deposits and withdrawals
  • Includes swap and commission in profit calculations
  • Tracks peak balance through entire trading history
  • Considers open positions in current drawdown

✅ Performance Optimized

  • Uses timer-based updates (not tick-based) for efficiency
  • Lightweight code with minimal CPU usage
  • No lag or chart freezing
  • Updates every 2 seconds by default (customizable)

✅ Professional Quality

  • Clean, bug-free code
  • Proper memory management
  • No conflicts with other indicators
  • Works on all timeframes and symbols

Perfect For

  • Day traders monitoring multiple metrics
  • Swing traders tracking long-term performance
  • Prop firm traders needing drawdown awareness
  • Anyone serious about trading accountability

Technical Details

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Type: Chart Indicator
  • Resource Usage: Minimal
  • Compatibility: All account types, all brokers
  • Languages: Full Unicode support

Installation & Usage

  1. Drag indicator onto any chart
  2. Customize colors and position in settings if desired
  3. Dashboard updates automatically every 2 seconds
  4. All data persists across chart changes and MT5 restarts

What Traders Are Saying

"Finally, a dashboard that shows everything I need in one place. The drawdown tracking is especially helpful for prop firm challenges."

"Clean design, accurate calculations, and doesn't clutter my charts. Exactly what I was looking for."

"The daily profit tracker helps me stick to my trading plan. Great tool!"

Support & Updates

Regular updates and improvements based on user feedback. Dedicated support for any questions or issues.


Mais do autor
Zumiko FX Table Trend
Michal Piotr Kochanski
Indicadores
Trend Dashboard / Trend Scanner – Smart Multi-Timeframe Tool Our Trend Dashboard is an advanced tool for trend analysis that allows you to monitor multiple symbols and timeframes in one place. It displays the current trend direction on popular intervals such as M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1, enabling traders to quickly assess market conditions without manually checking multiple charts. Features: Trend indicators for multiple timeframes in a single dashboard Color-coded trend display: bullish,
FREE
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário