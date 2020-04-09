Bneu News Filter

## Full Product Description

**Bneu News Filter** is a trading utility Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to monitor economic calendar events and protect trading activity during high-impact news releases. The utility provides automatic position management and a visual panel interface for monitoring upcoming events.

### Main Functionality

**Economic Calendar Integration:**
- Automatic retrieval of economic calendar events from MetaTrader 5 built-in calendar
- Monitoring of 3 major currencies: USD, EUR, GBP
- Display of upcoming events with time, name, currency, and impact level
- Calendar panel showing next 3 upcoming events
- Automatic event filtering based on importance level (Low, Medium, High)

**Impact Classification:**
- Classification of events into impact levels: None, Low, Medium, High
- Color-coded impact indicators on panel display
- Configurable filtering to monitor specific impact levels only

**Protection Mode Options:**
- No Protection: Monitoring only without automatic actions
- Pause Only: Block new trades during news period without closing positions
- Close and Pause: Close all positions and pending orders then block new trades

**Time Settings:**
- Fixed protection timing: 15 minutes before and 30 minutes after events
- Automatic protection activation and deactivation based on event timing
- Manual start and stop buttons for immediate control

**Symbol Filtering:**
- Automatic identification of symbols affected by USD, EUR, GBP currencies
- Protection applies to pairs containing monitored currencies

**Panel Interface:**
- Draggable panel with customizable position
- Transparent background option with adjustable opacity
- Status display showing protection state and next event
- Countdown timer to next scheduled event
- Impact level indicator
- Manual control buttons: Start, Stop, Calendar, Settings, Upgrade
- Affected pairs display

**Calendar Panel:**
- View of next 3 upcoming events
- Event list sorted by time
- Time, event name, currency, and impact columns
- Close button to hide panel

### Technical Specifications

**System Requirements:**
- MetaTrader 5 platform
- Built-in Economic Calendar access enabled
- Compatible with any account type
- Works on any chart and timeframe
- Does not require additional libraries or DLL files

**Input Parameters:**

**Panel Settings:**
- Panel X position: Horizontal position on chart (default: 20)
- Panel Y position: Vertical position on chart (default: 20)
- Transparent background: Enable transparent panel mode (default: false)
- Background opacity: Transparency level 0-100% (default: 50)

**Protection Settings:**
- Protection mode: Select from None, Pause Only, or Close and Pause (default: Close and Pause)
- Auto-start: Automatic protection on attachment (default: true)

**Impact Filter:**
- Filter low impact: Monitor low importance events (default: false)
- Filter medium impact: Monitor medium importance events (default: true)
- Filter high impact: Monitor high importance events (default: true)

**Advanced Settings:**
- Update interval: Calendar refresh frequency in seconds (default: 60)
- Close pending: Close pending orders during protection (default: true)
- Log events: Write events to journal (default: true)

### Limitations of Free Version

The free version provides core news monitoring and protection features with the following limitations:

**Currency Limitation:**
- Free version monitors USD, EUR, GBP only
- PRO version monitors all 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, CAD, NZD)

**Calendar Limitation:**
- Free version displays 3 upcoming events
- PRO version displays unlimited events with scrollable list

**Timing Limitation:**
- Free version uses fixed timing (15 min before, 30 min after)
- PRO version allows customizable timing parameters

**Protection Mode Limitation:**
- Free version includes None, Pause Only, Close and Pause modes
- PRO version adds Hedge mode for hedging positions instead of closing

**Feature Limitations:**
- Extreme event detection (NFP, FOMC, CPI) available in PRO only
- Spread monitoring and alerts available in PRO only
- News trading (straddle orders) available in PRO only
- CSV export functionality available in PRO only
- Specific symbol monitoring available in PRO only

### Operation Instructions

**Initial Setup:**
1. Attach the Expert Advisor to any chart in MetaTrader 5
2. Ensure Economic Calendar access is enabled in platform settings
3. Configure protection mode according to preference
4. Select impact levels to monitor using filter options
5. Adjust panel position as needed

**Daily Usage:**
1. Panel displays automatically on chart attachment
2. Monitor upcoming events shown on panel (USD, EUR, GBP)
3. View countdown timer to next scheduled event
4. Protection activates automatically based on fixed timing
5. Manual Start/Stop buttons available for immediate control
6. Open Calendar button to view next 3 events
7. Settings button displays current configuration

### Use Cases

- Traders who want to avoid trading during major USD, EUR, GBP news releases
- Users seeking automatic position protection during key economic events
- Manual traders who want basic news event monitoring
- Traders who want to close positions before announcements
- Users evaluating news filter functionality before upgrading to PRO
- Traders participating in challenges with news avoidance requirements

### Important Notes

- This utility monitors economic calendar events available in MetaTrader 5
- Calendar data availability depends on broker and platform settings
- Protection features execute based on configured parameters
- Free version monitors USD, EUR, GBP currencies only
- Free version uses fixed timing (15 min before, 30 min after)
- Event timing is based on scheduled release times in economic calendar
- Users should verify economic calendar data accuracy with their broker
- Testing on demo account recommended before live trading use
- This utility provides monitoring and protection tools
- The utility does not generate trading signals
- Users remain responsible for trading decisions

### Upgrade to PRO

The PRO version includes additional features:
- 8 currency monitoring (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, CAD, NZD)
- Unlimited calendar events with scrolling
- Customizable timing parameters
- Hedge protection mode
- Extreme event detection (NFP, FOMC, CPI)
- Real-time spread monitoring
- News trading with straddle orders
- CSV export functionality
- Specific symbol monitoring

### System Compatibility

- Compatible with MetaTrader 5 platform
- Works with all brokers supporting MetaTrader 5
- Supports all trading instruments and currency pairs
- Functions on all chart timeframes
- Requires built-in Economic Calendar functionality
- Does not require external data sources or DLL files

---

## Compliance with MQL5 Market Rules

### Rule Compliance Checklist

 **Product Name:** Descriptive, professional, no superlatives  
 **No Profit Guarantees:** No claims about trading results  
 **Accurate Description:** All features accurately described  
 **No External Links:** Description contains no external website links  
 **English Language:** All text in English  
 **Factual Information:** Description focuses on functionality  
 **No Backtest Claims:** No trading performance claims  
 **No Superlatives:** Description uses factual language  
 **Proper Categorization:** Correctly categorized as Expert Advisor/Utility  
 **Clear Limitations:** Free version limitations clearly stated  
 **Technical Accuracy:** All specifications accurate  

### Required Disclaimers

- This product is a trading utility tool for monitoring and protection
- The utility does not generate trading signals
- Trading involves risk of loss
- Calendar data accuracy depends on MetaTrader 5 platform and broker
- Protection features help manage risk but do not eliminate it
- Users should test on demo accounts before live trading
- All features require proper configuration and understanding
- Users remain responsible for trading decisions

---

## Screenshots Recommendations

### Required Screenshots for Marketplace

1. Main panel on chart showing protection status and upcoming event
2. Calendar panel with 3 upcoming events
3. Panel during active protection period
4. Input parameters window showing all configurable settings
5. Comparison with PRO version features

### Screenshot Requirements

- All screenshots must show English text
- Input parameters displayed in English
- Panel interface labels in English
- Clear demonstration of functionality
- Actual product interface only

---

## Support Information

**Documentation:** User documentation included with product  
**Support Contact:** Available through MQL5 Service Desk  
**Version Updates:** Free updates for functionality improvements  
**Compatibility:** Compatible with current MetaTrader 5 versions  

---
Produtos recomendados
Axilgo PipPiper CoPilot
Theory Y Technologies Pty Ltd
5 (2)
Utilitários
Axilgo Pip Piper CoPilot Elevate your trading game with the Axilgo Pip Piper CoPilot, the first in our revolutionary Pip Piper Series. This all-inclusive toolset is meticulously crafted for serious traders, focusing on key areas such as Risk Management, Trade Management, Prop Firm Rule Compliance, and Advanced Account Management . With CoPilot, you’re not just investing in a tool—you’re gaining a strategic partner in the intricate world of trading. Important Notice: To ensure you receive the fu
FREE
RenkoChartsDemo
Stanislav Korotky
Utilitários
This is a demo version of a non-trading expert , which utilizes so called the custom symbols feature ( available in MQL as well ) to build renko charts based on historical quotes of selected standard symbol and to refresh renko in real-time according to new ticks. Also it translates real ticks to the renko charts, which allows other EAs and indicators to trade and analyze renko. Place the EA on a chart of a working instrument. The lesser timeframe of the source chart is, the more precise resulti
FREE
Platinum Candle for Telegram
Rennan Lima
Utilitários
Esse robô envia notificações no Telegram baseado nas regras de coloração do indicador Platinum Candle. Exemplo de mensagem para venda de ativos: [WING21][M15] PLATINUM DE VENDA 11:45. Exemplo de mensagem para compra de ativos : [PETR4][M15] PLATINUM DE COMPRA 11:45. Antes de habilitar as notificações por Telegram, você precisa criar um bot, obter a API Key e descobrir qual o chatId do seu usuário no Telegram. Não é possível enviar mensagens para grupos ou canais. Você só pode enviar mensagens p
FREE
Donchian Pro
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
5 (3)
Indicadores
O Canal Donchian Os canais são uma das ferramentas de análise técnica mais populares porque transmitem intuitivamente aos analistas as restrições que tendem a ocorrer na maioria das mudanças de preço. Os usuários do canal sabem que informações valiosas podem ser obtidas a qualquer momento, independentemente de o preço estar no centro de uma faixa ou próximo a uma das fronteiras. Uma das técnicas mais famosas para explorar esses conceitos são as bandas de Bollinger. No entanto, John Bollinger não
FREE
Global Market Sessions Visual Analyzer
Akhmad Khoirul Anam
5 (1)
Utilitários
Global Market Sessions – Visual Analyzer for MT5 A lightweight MT5 indicator that visually maps Tokyo, London and New York sessions, auto-detects broker timezone & DST, and highlights the best liquidity windows for smarter trading. See the market’s rhythm at a glance. Trade with clarity, precision, and confidence. Overview Global Market Sessions is a powerful yet easy-to-use MT5 indicator that visually displays the world’s major trading sessions (Tokyo, London, New York) directly on your chart
FREE
Market book player
Aliaksandr Hryshyn
Utilitários
Reprodução de dados salvos anteriormente do livro de pedidos. Características principais: Navegação de dados históricos Ajustando a velocidade de reprodução com os botões "---" e "+++", bem como com o mouse, você pode girar a roda sobre a área desses botões e entre eles Ativando e desativando a centralização de preços Exibição do tempo com precisão de milésimos de segundo Atenção: Este produto também precisa de um utilitário para salvar dados: https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/71642
FREE
Forex17 Clock
Robinson Alves Lemos
Utilitários
Forex17 Clock é um utilitário leve e minimalista para MetaTrader 5, desenvolvido para exibir no gráfico o horário do servidor da corretora e/ou um horário ajustado pelo usuário. O objetivo do produto é fornecer informação temporal clara e precisa, sem interferir na análise gráfica e mantendo o gráfico limpo e funcional. O relógio é desenhado diretamente no gráfico utilizando apenas texto, sem painéis, fundos, bordas ou elementos visuais intrusivos. Essa abordagem garante baixo consumo de recurso
FREE
Haven Volume Profile
Maksim Tarutin
4.63 (8)
Indicadores
Haven Volume Profile é um indicador multifuncional para análise do perfil de volume que ajuda a identificar níveis chave de preços com base na distribuição do volume de negociação. Foi projetado para traders profissionais que desejam entender melhor o mercado e identificar pontos importantes de entrada e saída nas operações. Outros produtos ->  AQUI Principais características: Cálculo do Point of Control (POC) - o nível de maior atividade comercial, que ajuda a identificar os níveis mais líquido
FREE
TradeVantage MT5 Script
Mathew Louis Sau Kinminja
Utilitários
TradeVantage MT5 Script is a user-friendly, efficient tool designed for MetaTrader 5 traders to manage open positions with ease. This script offers four powerful trade management options through a straightforward dialog box, enabling rapid execution on the current chart's symbol. Whether you're looking to close all positions, secure profits, minimize losses, or set positions to break-even, TradeVantage simplifies the process with reliability and precision. Key Features: ·        Close All Positi
FREE
Position Selective Close MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilitários
The Position Selective Close is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to close simultaneously various positions.  General Description   The Position Selective Close   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   four position features (symbol, magic number,   type   and profit) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
FREE
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Indicator
Leonardo Daniel Isaia
Indicadores
Indicador Heiken Ashi Smoothed para MT5 Heiken Ashi avançado com filtro de suavização. Reduz ruído, elimina falsos sinais e identifica tendências cedo. Ideal para Forex, índices e cripto em H1-D1. Como funciona e como é suavizado? O Heiken Ashi tradicional calcula as velas fazendo a média dos valores de abertura, fechamento, máxima e mínima de períodos anteriores, o que já reduz o impacto de flutuações menores. No entanto, o Heiken Ashi Smoothed eleva esse enfoque ao aplicar um filtro de suaviza
FREE
Trading Sessions by Mahefa R
Mahefa Raveloson
Indicadores
Trading Sessions by Mahefa R is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visually identifies the four main trading sessions: New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney . Designed to provide a clean, intuitive, and professional market view, it highlights the most active periods of the Forex market using smart visualization of session ranges , session-specific candle colors , and daily separators . Main Features: Automatic detection of the 4 major sessions New York London Tokyo Sydney Each session is fully c
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Indicadores
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
CloseAll MT5
Mr Sorachai Pitakjarukul
4.5 (2)
Utilitários
ขอบคุณ แรงบันดาลใจ จากโค้ชแพม ที่ทำให้เริ่มทำ    Close all ตัวนี้  และขอขอบคุณทุกคนที่ให้ความรู็มาโดยตลอด ไม่ว่าจะทางตรงทางอ้อม ขอบคุณทุกคนที่ให้ความรู้เพื่อนร่วมเทรด ทั้งนี้เพื่อให้นักเทรดทุกคนได้มีเครื่องมือในการควบคุมการปิดการซื้อขาย จึงขอพัฒนาโปรแกรม close all version 5 ได้ใช้ทุกคน  Close all and update profit Version 1.00 (MT5) Full version Give you free  For MT4 Click  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79252 Fix TPSL calculate  Program function Tab 1 Close order function and show br
FREE
LT Volume Weighted Average Price
Thiago Duarte
5 (7)
Utilitários
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) ou Preço Médio Ponderado por Volume é um indicador que exibe diferentes preços médios no gráfico. Isso é muito útil para encontrar fortes pontos de negociação e como um seguidor de tendência. Configurações: Day, Week and Month - Exibe diferentes VWAPs de acordo com o período. Você pode mudar a aparência de cada linha na aba "cores". Qualquer dúvida ou sugestão por favor nos contate. Faça bom uso! Este é um indicador gratuito, porém levou horas para desenvo
FREE
Auto TradePanel Basic Demo
Viktor Weidenthal
5 (1)
Utilitários
This Tradepanel is an Utility for Traders Who want ot use Basic MoneyManagement for Calculation of Lotsize  I have created the basic edition only to give an Overview with Limited Functionality Full Features are available with  Auto TradePanel  Pro. (This is Only Because it can not be Tested in Strategy Tester ).  Complete Description is available at  "Auto TradePanel Pro".  in This Version Basic Functionality ( Calculation of Lotsize ) open /close Positions is working in the same way as in Pro
FREE
Swing Point BoS CHoCH Con Exp Alerts
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
Indicadores
NOTE: Turn Pattern Scan ON This indicator identifies Swing Points, Break of Structure (BoS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Contraction and Expansion patterns which are plotted on the charts It also comes with Alerts & Mobile notifications so that you do not miss any trades. It can be used on all trading instruments and on all timeframes. The non-repaint feature makes it particularly useful in backtesting and developing profitable trading models. The depth can be adjusted to filter swing points.
FREE
VConnect Ticks Data Validator
Omphile Vuyo Molahloe
Utilitários
V-Connect Tick Data Validator is a utility for MetaTrader 5. It checks each tick and rejects invalid data. Features - Checks bid and ask prices - Checks spread and time - Uses only MQL5 functions - Logs results in the Experts tab - Real-time filtering: - Negative or zero spreads - Stale timestamps (>60 seconds) - Reversed bid/ask - **<1ms overhead** — runs on low-spec VPS - **Journal audit trail** — "TICK PASSED" / "TICK REJECTED" How to Use Attach to a chart. In your EA: if (validate_tick(tick
FREE
DALA Forecast
Grigorii Matsnev
Indicadores
About the indicator: DALA Forecast is a universal tool for predicting the dynamics of time series of any nature. For prediction, modified methods of nonlinear dynamics analysis are used, on the basis of which a predictive model is built using machine learning methods.  To get the trial version of the indicator, you can contact me in private messages. How to use the indicator: Apply the indicator to your chosen financial instrument or indicator with the settings you need. The prediction will be
FREE
Shape Pack MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicadores
This indicator provides common shapes as drawing object options. The shapes are rotatable, resizable, draggable, and will keep their proportions (according to their handle trendline) across different chart scales. Multiple drawings are supported. Shapes: Square Rhombus Triangle (quadrilateral & isosceles) Circle (grid, overlapped grid, flexi grid, rotatable grid, concentric circles) Features: rays (all object edges will be rays) show/hide each individual drawing type, or all delete last drawn ob
FREE
The magiciann
Abdelhak Benazizi
5 (5)
Indicadores
THE MAGICIAN - Indicador Profissional de Zonas de Oferta e Demanda Transforme o Caos do Mercado em Oportunidades de Trading Cristalinas nos Gráficos de Ouro de 15 Minutos Você Está Tendo Dificuldades com Trading de Ouro? Cansado de adivinhar onde entrar em operações no XAU/USD? Confuso sobre se deve COMPRAR, VENDER ou FICAR DE FORA? Perdendo configurações de alta probabilidade no timeframe de 15 minutos? "THE MAGICIAN" revela as forças invisíveis de oferta e demanda que movem os mercados! O Que
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Indicadores
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
BoxInside MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (4)
Indicadores
This indicator calculates the volume profile and places labels that correspond to the VAH, VAL and POC levels, for each candle individually. Indicator operation features The indicator works on the timeframes from M3 to MN, but it uses the history data of smaller periods: M1 - for periods from M3 to H1, M5 - for periods from H2 to H12, M30 - for the D1 period, H4 - for the W1 period, D1 - for the MN period. The color and location of the VAL, VAH and POC labels on the current candle are considere
FREE
Clean Chart Nice View Erase All Objects
Gerald Birkner
Utilitários
SIMPLE AND QUICK CHART CLEANUP SCRIPT - FREE FOR ALL - EASY TO DRAG AND DROP ONTO THE CHART - A MUST HAVE IN MY EYES Everybody loves to draw on a chart! But cleaning is nobodies favor. Most of the time it will be faster to dump all and redraw the important part. Repetition makes you good! ALWAYS think about that! KEEP IT GROWING, ;-) I wish you a good day, Traders! If you need something, send me a message. Best wishes to you from Vienna!
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Indicadores
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Swiss VWAPsimple
Terence Gronowski
4.8 (5)
Indicadores
Swiss VWAPsimple Motivation Did not find free VWAP that works, the one that I found craseh. So I created a VWAP which calculates values only for the actual day. So computer resouces are not over stressed. What is VWAP, how is it used?  VWAP stands for Volume Weighed Average Price, it calculates the running sum of tick volume and the runnung sum of price times tickvolume. The division of these sums result in a weighed price (Sum P*V/Sum V). The calculation starts normally at midnight. The values
FREE
Menora Indicator
Arnold Kurapa
4.5 (2)
Indicadores
Menora (All In One) Indicator. This is the advanced and premium indicator for the Magic Trend, a free indicator.  It has 3 output signals driven by different market conditions. This indicator has a double function of working as an indicator and utility at the same time. Specifications  1]  3 output signals a) Slow Moving Average with color change - The MA has a non-repaint color change, which makes it perfect for entry signals. b) Fast Moving Average (the original Magic Trend line) - Gives a
FREE
Spread highlighter
Jonathan Daniel Marion
Indicadores
This spread indicator displays the actual spread of each candle. It highlights the maximum spread and the minimum spread of the chosen symbol. This indicator is very helpful to see in real time the spread evolution helping to avoid taking a trade when the spread is too high. Inputs: Print value in Points: if true displays the spread as a whole number D isplay minimum and maximum spread of the past N days: select the number of days to consider the maximum and minimum spread Automatically adj
FREE
Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators
Chun Cai Lu
5 (1)
Utilitários
Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators 每12秒产生一个K线，而且自带Alligator指标，对超短线选手交易非常有帮助。程序启动时可能不成功，是因为MT5 MqlTick 数据加载少的原因。可以通过修改显示的数据参数避免，比如display=100，程序正常之后再将参数调大 display=300 。如果数据不正常，也可以采用重新加载的方式解决。 如果您对这个指标有任何建议，请联系作者。  Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators  produced a candle per 12 seconds,include Alligator, it's helpful to Short-Term Trading。You'd better reload the indicator every start MT5 or change display parameter to reslove data bug. Please attach author when  you had some su
FREE
Smart FVG Stats
- Md Rashidul Hasan
Indicadores
The  Smart FVG Statistics Indicator  is a powerful MetaTrader 5 tool designed to automatically identify, track, and analyze Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your charts. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The AUDCAD Trader": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151841 Key Features Advanced  Fair Value Gap  Detection Automatic Identification : Automatically scans for both bullish and bearish FVGs across specified histo
FREE
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilitários
Ajuda a calcular o risco por comércio, a fácil instalação de uma nova encomenda, gestão de encomendas com funções de fecho parcial, trailing stop de 7 tipos e outras funções úteis. Materiais e instruções adicionais Instruções de instalação   -   Instruções para a aplicação   -   Versão de teste da aplicação para uma conta de demonstração Função de linha Mostra no gráfico a linha de Abertura, Stop Loss, Take Profit. Com esta função é fácil definir uma nova ordem e ver as suas características ad
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (585)
Utilitários
Bem-vindo ao Trade Manager EA—uma ferramenta de gestão de risco criada para tornar o trading mais intuitivo, preciso e eficiente. Não é apenas uma ferramenta para executar ordens, mas uma solução abrangente para planejamento de operações, gerenciamento de posições e controle de risco. Seja você um iniciante, trader avançado ou scalper que precisa de execução rápida, o Trade Manager EA adapta-se às suas necessidades, oferecendo flexibilidade em todos os mercados, desde forex e índices até commodi
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (118)
Utilitários
Experimente uma cópia de negociação excepcionalmente rápida com o Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Com sua fácil configuração de 1 minuto, este copiador de negociações permite que você copie negociações entre vários terminais MetaTrader no mesmo computador Windows ou em um Windows VPS com velocidades de cópia ultra rápidas de menos de 0.5 segundos. Seja você um trader iniciante ou profissional, o   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   oferece uma ampla gama de opções para personalizá-lo de acordo com suas ne
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
Utilitários
O Trade Panel é um assistente comercial multifuncional. A aplicação contém mais de 50 funções de negociação para negociação manual e permite automatizar a maioria das operações de negociação. Atenção, a aplicação não funciona no testador de estratégia. Antes de comprar, pode testar a versão de demonstração numa conta de demonstração. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Comércio. Permite realizar operações de negociação com um clique: Abra as ordens e posições pendentes com
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (16)
Utilitários
Versão Beta O Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader está quase no lançamento oficial da versão alfa. Alguns recursos ainda estão em desenvolvimento e você pode encontrar pequenos erros. Se tiver problemas, por favor reporte, seu feedback ajuda a melhorar o software para todos. O preço aumentará após 20 vendas. Cópias restantes a $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader é uma ferramenta poderosa que copia automaticamente sinais de trading de canais ou grupos do Telegram diretamente para sua conta Meta
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (108)
Utilitários
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (9)
Utilitários
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilitários
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Scanner – Sistema multiactivo de análise de stops baseado em estrutura de mercado Visão geral O Smart Stop Scanner oferece aos traders um monitoramento profissional de níveis de stop-loss em múltiplos mercados. O sistema identifica automaticamente as zonas de stop mais relevantes com base na estrutura real do mercado, rupturas significativas e lógica de price action — tudo apresentado em um painel unificado, claro e totalmente compatível com telas de alta resolução (DPI-aware). Func
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
Utilitários
Trade Copier é um utilitário profissional projetado para copiar e sincronizar negociações entre contas de negociação. A cópia ocorre da conta / terminal do fornecedor para a conta / terminal do destinatário, instalada no mesmo computador ou vps. Antes de comprar, você pode testar a versão demo em uma conta demo. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Principais funcionalidades e benefícios: Suporta a cópia de MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, incluindo contas "MT5 netting". Os mod
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.85 (27)
Utilitários
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider é uma utilidade fácil de usar e totalmente personalizável que permite o envio de sinais especificados para o chat, canal ou grupo do Telegram, tornando sua conta um fornecedor de sinais . Ao contrário da maioria dos produtos concorrentes, ele não usa importações de DLL. [ Demonstração ] [ Manual ] [ Versão MT4 ] [ Versão Discord ] [ Canal do Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuração Um guia do usuário passo a passo está disponível. Não é necessário conhec
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilitários
Trade Manager para ajudá-lo a entrar e sair rapidamente de negociações enquanto calcula automaticamente seu risco. Incluindo recursos para ajudar a evitar negociações excessivas, negociações de vingança e negociações emocionais. As negociações podem ser gerenciadas automaticamente e as métricas de desempenho da conta podem ser visualizadas em um gráfico. Esses recursos tornam este painel ideal para todos os traders manuais e ajudam a aprimorar a plataforma MetaTrader 5. Suporte multilíngue. Vers
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Manager – Execução automática de stop-loss com precisão profissional Visão geral O Smart Stop Manager é a camada de execução da linha Smart Stop, desenvolvido para traders que precisam de uma gestão de stop-loss estruturada, fiável e totalmente automatizada em múltiplas posições abertas. Ele monitora continuamente todas as operações ativas, calcula o nível ideal de stop usando a lógica de estrutura de mercado do Smart Stop e atualiza os stops automaticamente com regras claras e tran
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilitários
Copiadora de comércio para MT5 é um  comércio   copiadora para a plataforma МetaТrader 5 . Ele copia negociações forex  entre   qualquer conta   MT5  - MT5, MT4  - MT5 para a versão COPYLOT MT5 (ou MT4  - MT4 MT5  - MT4 para a versão COPYLOT MT4) Copiadora confiável! Versão MT 4 Descrição completa +DEMO +PDF Como comprar Como instalar    Como obter arquivos de log    Como testar e otimizar    Todos os produtos da Expforex Você também pode copiar negociações no terminal МТ4 ( МТ4  - МТ4, МТ5  -
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilitários
Copie os sinais de qualquer canal do qual você seja membro (incluindo privados e restritos) diretamente para o seu MT5.  Esta ferramenta foi projetada com o usuário em mente, oferecendo muitos recursos que você precisa para gerenciar e monitorar as negociações. Este produto é apresentado em uma interface gráfica fácil de usar e visualmente atraente. Personalize suas configurações e comece a usar o produto em minutos! Guia do usuário + Demo  | Versão MT4 | Versão Discord Se deseja experimentar
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.67 (12)
Utilitários
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-profit  functions - Invalidation leves - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Works with any assets and account types Really feels
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilitários
EASY Insight AIO – A solução tudo-em-um para trading inteligente e sem esforço Visão geral Imagine analisar todo o mercado — Forex, Ouro, Cripto, Índices e até Ações — em segundos, sem precisar examinar gráficos manualmente, instalar indicadores ou lidar com configurações complicadas. EASY Insight AIO é sua ferramenta definitiva de exportação para trading com IA, pronta para usar. Ela oferece um panorama completo do mercado em um único arquivo CSV limpo — pronto para análise imediata no ChatGP
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilitários
Atenção: A versão demo para revisão e teste está aqui . YuClusters é um sistema profissional de análise de mercado. O trader tem oportunidades únicas para analisar o fluxo de pedidos, volumes de negociação, movimentos de preços usando vários gráficos, perfis, indicadores e objetos gráficos. O YuClusters opera com base em dados de Tempos e Negócios ou informações de ticks, dependendo do que está disponível nas cotações de um instrumento financeiro. O YuClusters permite que você crie gráficos com
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilitários
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gato Copiador MT5) é um copiador de negociações local e uma estrutura completa de gestão de riscos e execução projetada para os desafios comerciais de hoje. Desde desafios de prop firms até gestão de portfólio pessoal, ele se adapta a cada situação com uma combinação de execução robusta, proteção de capital, configuração flexível e manuseio avançado de negociações. O copiador funciona tanto no modo Master (remetente) quanto Slave (receptor), com sincronização em t
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilitários
"Grid Manual" é um painel comercial para trabalhar com uma grade de ordens. O utilitário é universal, possui configurações flexíveis e uma interface intuitiva. Ele trabalha com uma grade de ordens não apenas na direção da média das perdas, mas também na direção do aumento dos lucros. O trader não precisa criar e manter uma grade de ordens, tudo será feito pelo ""Grid Manual". Basta abrir um orden e o "Grid manual" criará automaticamente uma grade de ordens para ele e trabalhará com ele até que s
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilitários
Apresentando o   OrderManager : Uma Ferramenta Revolucionária para MT5 Gerencie suas operações como um profissional com o novo utilitário Order Manager para MetaTrader 5. Projetado com simplicidade e facilidade de uso em mente, o Order Manager permite que você defina e visualize facilmente o risco associado a cada operação, possibilitando tomar decisões informadas e otimizar sua estratégia de trading. Para mais informações sobre o OrderManager, por favor, consulte o manual. [ Manual ] [ Versão M
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Utilitários
Proteja seu capital de trading com facilidade Proteger seu capital é tão importante quanto fazê-lo crescer. O KT Equity Protector é seu gerente pessoal de risco, monitorando continuamente a equidade da sua conta e intervindo automaticamente para evitar perdas ou garantir lucros ao fechar todas as ordens ativas e pendentes quando os níveis de lucro ou prejuízo predefinidos forem atingidos. Chega de decisões emocionais ou adivinhações — apenas proteção confiável do capital funcionando incansavelme
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilitários
Telegram para MT5:   A solução definitiva para cópia de sinais Simplifique suas negociações com o Telegram para MT5, a ferramenta moderna que copia sinais de negociação diretamente dos canais e chats do Telegram para a sua plataforma MetaTrader 5, sem a necessidade de DLLs. Esta solução poderosa garante execução precisa dos sinais, amplas opções de personalização, economiza tempo e aumenta sua eficiência. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Principais características Integração direta da API do Telegram A
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilitários
Este produto filtra todos os consultores especializados e gráficos manuais durante o horário das notícias, para que você não precise se preocupar com picos de preços repentinos que possam destruir suas configurações de negociação manuais ou negociações realizadas por outros consultores especializados. Este produto também vem com um sistema de gerenciamento de pedidos completo que pode lidar com suas posições abertas e ordens pendentes antes do lançamento de qualquer notícia. Depois de comprar o
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilitários
Seconds Chart — uma ferramenta exclusiva para criar gráficos de segundos no MetaTrader 5 . Com o Seconds Chart , você pode criar gráficos com períodos definidos em segundos, proporcionando flexibilidade e precisão ideais para análise, indisponíveis em gráficos padrão de minutos ou horas. Por exemplo, o período S15 indica um gráfico com velas de 15 segundos. Você pode usar qualquer indicador ou Expert Advisor com suporte a símbolos personalizados. Trabalhar com eles é tão conveniente quanto negoc
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilitários
Cerberus the Equity Watcher é uma ferramenta de gerenciamento de risco que monitora constantemente o patrimônio da sua conta e evita grandes perdas, causadas por EAs defeituosos ou por seu comportamento emocional. É extremamente útil para traders sistemáticos que dependem de EAs que podem conter bugs ou que podem não ter um bom desempenho em condições de mercado inesperadas. Cerberus permite que você defina um valor mínimo de patrimônio e (opcionalmente) um valor máximo, se qualquer um deles for
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilitários
Painel de negociação para negociação em 1 clique. Trabalhando com posições e pedidos! Negociar a partir do gráfico ou do teclado. Com nosso painel de negociação, você pode executar negociações com um único clique diretamente no gráfico e realizar operações de negociação 30 vezes mais rápido do que com o controle MetaTrader padrão. Cálculos automáticos de parâmetros e funções tornam a negociação mais rápida e conveniente para os traders. Dicas gráficas, rótulos informativos e informações completa
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
Utilitários
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilitários
DashPlus é uma ferramenta avançada de gerenciamento de operações projetada para melhorar a eficiência e a eficácia das suas transações na plataforma MetaTrader 5. Ela oferece um conjunto completo de funcionalidades, incluindo cálculo de risco, gestão de ordens, sistemas de grade avançados, ferramentas baseadas em gráficos e análise de desempenho. Principais Funcionalidades 1. Grade de Recuperação Implementa um sistema de grade flexível e de média para gerenciar operações em condições adversas de
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
Utilitários
Indicador Chart Sync - projetado para sincronizar objetos gráficos em janelas de terminal. Pode ser utilizado como complemento ao TradePanel . Antes de comprar, você pode testar a versão Demo em uma conta demo. Demonstração aqui . Para funcionar, instale o indicador no gráfico do qual deseja copiar os objetos. Os objetos gráficos criados neste gráfico serão copiados automaticamente pelo indicador para todos os gráficos com o mesmo símbolo. O indicador também copiará quaisquer alterações nos obje
Mais do autor
Bneu Trade Manager
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilitários
**Bneu Trade Manager** is a trading utility Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to assist traders in managing their trading operations through a visual panel interface. This free version provides essential trade management tools suitable for manual traders who want to manage trades efficiently using a graphical interface. **Main Functionality** **Visual Trade Management:** The utility provides drag-and-drop horizontal lines on the chart for stop loss and take profit placement. Users can
FREE
Bneu Prop Firm Manager
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilitários
**Bneu Prop Firm Challenge Manager** is a trading utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to assist traders participating in proprietary trading firm evaluation challenges. This free version monitors account metrics, tracks challenge progress, and displays rule compliance status with pre-configured prop firm presets. **Free Version Features** **Prop Firm Presets** - Pre-configured rule sets for common proprietary trading firms - FTMO preset with corresponding rule parameters - MyForexFunds (MFF) pr
FREE
Bneu Trade Journal
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilitários
**Bneu Trade Journal** is a trade analytics and journaling utility for MetaTrader 5. The utility automatically captures trade history, calculates statistics, and displays performance metrics. This free version provides basic analytics for the last 100 trades with CSV export functionality. **Free Version Features** **Automatic Trade Capture** - Automatically records closed trades from account history - Filter by magic number to track specific EA trades - Filter by symbol to track specific instr
FREE
Bneu Trade Copier
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilitários
### Overview **Bneu Trade Copier** is a professional trade copying utility for MetaTrader 5 that allows you to automatically copy trades from one master account to multiple slave accounts in real-time. Perfect for: - Prop firm traders managing multiple funded accounts - Account managers distributing trades to client accounts - Traders who want to copy trades to backup accounts ###  Key Features **Real-Time Trade Copying** - Instantly copy BUY/SELL orders from master to slave accounts - File
FREE
Bneu Prop Firm Simulator
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilitários
Practice Prop Firm Challenges Risk-Free Bneu Prop Firm Simulator FREE is a simulation utility for MetaTrader 5 that allows traders to practice prop firm challenges on demo accounts before risking real money on actual challenges. Track your progress, monitor rule compliance, and understand how prop firm rules work in real-time. Why Use a Prop Firm Simulator? - Practice challenge rules on demo accounts before paying for real challenges - Understand how daily loss and drawdown calculations work
FREE
Bneu Trade Manager Pro
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilitários
**Bneu Trade Manager Pro** is an advanced trading utility Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that extends the functionality of the free version with automated trade management features, risk protection systems, and compliance tools for proprietary trading firm challenges. **All Free Version Features Included** All features from the free version are included in the PRO version. This includes visual trade management with drag-and-drop lines, risk-based position sizing, one-click order execution, p
Bneu Prop Firm Challenge Manager Pro
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilitários
**Bneu Prop Firm Challenge Manager Pro** is a trading utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to assist traders participating in proprietary trading firm evaluation challenges. The utility monitors account metrics, tracks challenge progress, and provides protection features to help maintain compliance with challenge rules. **Main Features** **Prop Firm Presets** - Pre-configured rule sets for common proprietary trading firms - FTMO preset with corresponding rule parameters - MyForexFunds (MFF) pres
BNEU Trade Journal PRO
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilitários
**Bneu Trade Journal Pro** is a trade analytics and journaling utility for MetaTrader 5. The utility automatically captures trade history, calculates comprehensive statistics, displays performance metrics, and exports reports in CSV format. All functionality is implemented natively in MQL5 with no external dependencies. **Main Features** **Automatic Trade Capture** - Automatically records all closed trades from account history - Filter by magic number to track specific EA trades - Filter by s
Bneu Trade Copier Pro
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilitários
**Bneu Trade Copier Pro** is a trade copying utility for MetaTrader 5 that enables copying trades from a master account to multiple slave accounts. The utility supports various lot sizing methods, symbol mapping, trade filtering, and provides a monitoring dashboard. **Main Features** **Master/Slave Architecture** - Configure as Master account to broadcast trade signals - Configure as Slave account to receive and execute trades - Support for up to 50 slave accounts per master - File-based sign
Bneu Prop Firm Simulator Pro
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilitários
Practice Prop Firm Challenges Risk-Free Bneu Prop Firm Simulator PRO is a specialized simulation utility for MetaTrader 5 that allows traders to practice prop firm challenges on demo accounts before risking real money on actual challenges. Track your progress, monitor rule compliance, and analyze your trading performance with detailed violation logging and result exports. Why Use a Prop Firm Simulator? - Practice challenge rules on demo accounts before paying for real challenges - Understand
Bneu News Filter Pro
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilitários
## Full Product Description **Bneu News Filter Pro** is a trading utility Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to monitor economic calendar events and manage trading activity during high-impact news releases. The utility provides automatic position protection, real-time spread monitoring, and optional news trading functionality through a visual panel interface. ### Main Functionality **Economic Calendar Integration:** - Automatic retrieval of economic calendar events from MetaTrader 5 bu
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário