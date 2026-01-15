Fuzzy Trend EA

FuzzyTrendEA - Intelligent Expert Advisor Based on Fuzzy Logic

We present to you FuzzyTrendEA - a professional trading Expert Advisor designed for market trend analysis using fuzzy logic algorithms. This expert combines three classic indicators (ADX, RSI, and MACD) into a single intelligent system capable of adapting to changing market conditions.

Key Features:

Fuzzy logic for trend strength assessment: weak, medium, strong

Combined analysis using three indicators with weighted coefficients

Fully automatic trading with risk management system

Compliance with all MQL5 Market safety requirements

Support for testing mode in the Strategy Tester

Expert Advisor Parameters:

Trading Settings:

Magic Number - unique identifier (123456)

Lot Size - lot size (0.01)

Stop Loss - stop loss in points (200)

Take Profit - take profit in points (400)

Slippage - slippage in points (10)

Indicator Parameters:

ADX Period - ADX indicator period (14)

RSI Period - RSI indicator period (14)

MACD Fast, MACD Slow, MACD Signal - MACD parameters (12, 26, 9)

Trend Threshold - trend strength threshold for entry (30.0)

Trading Rules:

Trade only on new bar - trade only on new bar (true)

Maximum spread - maximum spread (30)

Maximum open positions - maximum number of positions (1)

Minimum account balance - minimum account balance (100)

Risk Management:

Use money management - use money management (false)

Risk percent - risk percentage per trade (2.0)

Strategy Tester Settings:

Enable testing mode - enable testing mode (true)

Test trend strength - trend strength for tests (60.0)

Test buy signals - test buy signals (true)

Test signal frequency - test signal frequency (50 ticks)

Technical Features:

The Expert Advisor includes a complete set of safety checks that comply with MQL5 Market requirements: checking sufficient funds, correct volume, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, order limits, and trading conditions.





Risk Warning:

Trading on the Forex and CFD markets involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Before using a live account, it is strongly recommended to conduct thorough testing on a demo account. The developer is not responsible for any potential trading losses.