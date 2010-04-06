Summary Signal Line

SummarySignalLine is an intelligent multi-indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines signals from five classical technical indicators into a single smoothed signal line. The indicator visualizes overall market sentiment in a simple, intuitive format with color coding.

Key Features

  1. Composite Analysis — combines MA, RSI, Bollinger Bands, Stochastic, and ATR

  2. Smoothed Signal — reduces market noise with configurable smoothing

  3. Visual Clarity — color gradient from green (bullish) to red (bearish)

  4. Flexible Configuration — full control over component parameters

  5. Professional Appearance — levels, labels, customizable colors

Operation Principle

The indicator calculates individual signals from each of five components, assigns weights, sums them, and converts to a unified 0-4 score:

  • 0 — Strong Bullish (dark green, top)

  • 1 — Bullish (bright green)

  • 2 — Neutral (gray, middle)

  • 3 — Bearish (orange-red)

  • 4 — Strong Bearish (red, bottom)

Signal Interpretation

  • Line in upper zone (0-1.5) — bullish dominance

  • Line in middle zone (1.5-2.5) — neutral or mixed market

  • Line in lower zone (2.5-4) — bearish dominance

  • Sharp color transitions — market dynamics change

Use Cases

  1. Trend Identification — quick assessment of overall direction

  2. Signal Filtering — confirmation of trading setups

  3. Reversal Detection — crossing through neutral zone

  4. Trend Strength Analysis — position relative to extreme levels

  5. Timeframe Synchronization — signal consistency across timeframes


