Summary Signal Line

SummarySignalLine is an intelligent multi-indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines signals from five classical technical indicators into a single smoothed signal line. The indicator visualizes overall market sentiment in a simple, intuitive format with color coding.

Key Features

Composite Analysis — combines MA, RSI, Bollinger Bands, Stochastic, and ATR Smoothed Signal — reduces market noise with configurable smoothing Visual Clarity — color gradient from green (bullish) to red (bearish) Flexible Configuration — full control over component parameters Professional Appearance — levels, labels, customizable colors

Operation Principle

The indicator calculates individual signals from each of five components, assigns weights, sums them, and converts to a unified 0-4 score:

0 — Strong Bullish (dark green, top)

1 — Bullish (bright green)

2 — Neutral (gray, middle)

3 — Bearish (orange-red)

4 — Strong Bearish (red, bottom)

Signal Interpretation

Line in upper zone (0-1.5) — bullish dominance

Line in middle zone (1.5-2.5) — neutral or mixed market

Line in lower zone (2.5-4) — bearish dominance

Sharp color transitions — market dynamics change

Use Cases